Check Out One of Michael B. Jordan's First Ever Interviews

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Jan. 4, 2019 3:00 AM
Michael B. Jordan has come a long way since his days on Friday Night Lights.
The Black Panther star has achieved many accolades in the over ten years since he played footballer Vince Howard: one primetime Emmy nomination, multiple executive producer credits and countless lead roles in hit films like Black Panther. And now, the actor is adding another achievement to his impressive list of credentials. The Creed star has been chosen to present one lucky winner with the gold statuette at the 2019 Golden Globes.
While these are all outstanding feats, Michael hasn't let the fame and fortune go to his head. The actor is still the charming young man he was when E! News first interviewed him back in 2009.
And, he's still very much single. When E! News first met the 22-year-old stud in 2009, he revealed he was "on the market," despite his handsome good looks. "I just have a lot going on. I am always all over the place. One minute I am in Europe, one minute I am in California, New York, Texas—it's kinda hard," the star explained.
At the time, he was staying in Houston, Tex. filming the hit show, prompting him to joke that if anyone wanted to join him for a good meal they knew where to find him. He even said that he would accept all friend requests that people sent.
Fast forward nearly ten years later and not much has changed, except for maybe the Facebook thing.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marvel
Michael is still single, largely due to his very successful career, which is hardly a problem. In November 2018, he told GQ, "My career is awesome. It is going great. There's other places in my life that I'm fucking lacking at. I'm very mature and advanced in a lot of areas of life. Dating may not be one of 'em. My personal life is not. I don't really know what dating is."
One thing that is a problem, is the amount of attention his dating life garners. Unsurprisingly, he said the moment he starts to consider dating someone "the fan club and everybody else is going to find out" who the lucky woman is, which can be a bit of a bother. So, instead, he said focuses on his goal to "keep trying to work on myself and build this empire."
But, who knows, maybe he will have a lucky lady on his arm when he walks the red carpet at the Golden Globes. To see for yourself, catch the show when it airs on Sunday night.
Be sure to watch E! on Sunday, Jan. 6 starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT or our Countdown and Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Golden Globe Awards coverage! Then don't miss the Golden Globes telecast at 8 p.m. on NBC. Afterwards, head back to E! for the Busy Tonight Live: Golden Globes After Party special at 11 p.m.!
