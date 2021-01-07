Kim & KanyeBridgertonDeadliest CatchBachelor NationPhotosVideos

Winter Fashion Trends Celebs Love

Copy the looks of Nina Dobrev, Nicky Hilton, Bella Hadid and more.

By Carolin Lehmann Jan 07, 2021 10:00 PMTags
BackGrid, BrosNYC / BACKGRID, TheImageDirect.com

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Fashion trends have been all about the comfy and cozy this past year. Celebrities have been rocking their quarantine looks, including tie dye sweatsuits which still haven't ended their reign, adorable and snug teddy coats and alpine ski 'fits for hitting the slopes.

Below, our winter fashion finds inspired by Nina Dobrev, Nicky HiltonBella Hadid and more of our favorite celebs at a variety of price points.

Tie Dye Pullover and Slant Pocket Pants Set

This tie-dye sweat set is super affordable and comes in a muted darker hue.

$24
SheIn

True Reflections Cropped Sweater and Sweatpants in Stormy Tie Dye

We love this cropped sweater and sweatpant combo in a pastel tie-dye.

$40
(sweater) White Fox
$70
(sweatpants)

Trending Stories

1

Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan Reacts to Diverse Casting Critics

2

Why Taylor Swift Fans Are Convinced New Song Is About Karlie Kloss

3
Exclusive

No, Those Rumors About Kanye West and Jeffree Star Aren’t True

Teddy Coat

This cute teddy coat has an oversize fit with an elasticized band and cuffs.

$101
Princess Polly

New Look Teddy Aviator Jacket in Camel

This teddy jacket has an aviator style and comes in both standard and plus sizes. It has a relaxed fit so your sweaters can go under.

$67
(standard) Asos
$67
(plus) Asos

Asos 4505 Ski Belted Jacket With Faux Fur Hood

Catch this belted ski jacket on sale. Its hood has a faux-fur trim. 

$143
$107
Asos

Obermeyer Tuscany II Jacket

No details are missed on this insulated jacket with a removable hood.

$259
Backcountry

