6 Swimsuits That Made Celebs Look Hot This Winter

It was a hot and steamy holiday season thanks to celebrities.

While some celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Alison Brie and Kendall Jenner took to the snow and warmed up in hot tubs, Olivia Culpo, Karreuche Tran and Alessandra Ambrosio selected holiday getaways in tropical climates, bringing their best swimwear with them. Although it was winter, our Instagram feed said otherwise with bikini shots popping up everyday.

Even if you were struggling to stay warm over the break, a bikini-filled social feed is awesome for two reasons. First, we get to see all of the swimwear trends ahead of our own vacations and music festival season. And two, most swimwear is currently on sale, which makes being on trend a lot easier.