PDA, Photobombs and So Many Smiles: See All the Candid Moments at the 2019 Golden Globes

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jan. 7, 2019 5:19 AM

The cameras don't miss a thing. 

For the 76th time, the stars gathered for the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday night, once again at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. With a slate of A-list nominees, presenters and hosts, this year's ceremony was bound to be an unforgettable one. Thankfully, the pictures captured the evening's biggest moments and preserved them for decades to come. 

Among them was the touching standing ovation from Sandra Oh's father during her Golden Globe acceptance speech, John Krasinski cheering on his famous wife Emily Blunt à la Meryl Streep and Glenn Close's victorious third career win

Of course, the event kicked off as it usually does with a star-studded red carpet as nominees like Lady GagaEmily Blunt and Rami Malek, dressed in their designer duds, posed for the sea of cameras lining the walk into the hotel's ballroom. With endless photo ops, there was plenty of room for the occasional photobomb, fun red carpet jump and PDA that we expect from a star-studded crowd like Sunday night's—and our wishes were granted. 

Photos

2019 Golden Globes: Nominee Reactions

Check out E!'s gallery below for all of the candid moments at the 2019 Golden Globes. We're already smiling. 

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

The adorable married pair looked madly in love at the awards. 

Lady Gaga, Dick Van Dye, Emily Blunt, 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Lady Gaga, Dick Van Dyke & Emily Blunt

The screen legend had the loveliest of company for this sweet shot. 

Julia Roberts, Nicole Kidman, 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Julia Roberts & Nicole Kidman

The two award-winning actresses looked like they had tons of fun inside the ceremony. 

Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper, 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Richard Heathcote/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk

The supermodel had her man to lean on during the show. 

Terry Crews, Heidi Klum, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, Golden Globes, Candids

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Terry Crews & Heidi Klum

The two TV hosts shared a playful moment inside the Golden Globes. 

Terry Crews, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, Golden Globes, Candids

George Pimentel/WireImage

Terry Crews

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star kept up his red carpet jumping tradition at the 2019 Golden Globes. 

Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, Golden Globes, Candids

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Lady Gaga

The A Star Is Born actress looked every bit a star on the red carpet. 

Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, Golden Globes, Candids

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt

The "Shallow" songwriters shared an adorable moment while celebrating their "Best Original Song" win. 

Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, Golden Globes, Candids

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell

One of fans' favorite Hollywood couples got a bite to eat during the star-studded ceremony. 

Kaley Cuoco, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, Golden Globes, Candids

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Kaley Cuoco

Cameras caught the Big Bang Theory star in the moment on the red carpet. 

Chrishell Stause, Justin Hartley, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, Golden Globes, Candids

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Chrishell Stause & Justin Hartley

The This Is Us star kindly adjusted his wife's train on the red carpet. 

Janelle Monae, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, Golden Globes, Candids

Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Janelle Monáe

The talented star gave cameras a wave as she walked the red carpet. 

Sam Esmail, Emmy Rossum, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, Golden Globes, Candids

Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Sam Esmail & Emmy Rossum

The married couple made an elegant arrival to the annual show. 

Darren Criss, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, Golden Globes, Candids

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Darren Criss

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story Golden Globe winner was smiling from ear to ear. 

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, Golden Globes, Candids

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Catherine Zeta-jones & Michael Douglas

The A-list pair shared a sweet moment while posing for pictures. 

Camilla Belle, Dakota Fanning, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, Golden Globes, Candids

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Camilla Belle & Dakota Fanning

The stylish stars looked like they had a great time catching up over mini Moët & Chandon bottles. 

Patricia Clarkson, Mahershala Ali, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, Golden Globes, Candids

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Patricia Clarkson & Mahershala Ali

Could these winners look any happier? 

Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, Golden Globes, Candids

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

MIchael B. Jordan & Lupita Nyong'o

The actor snuck up on his Black Panther co-star for the perfect photobomb. 

Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, Golden Globes, Candids

Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys

The longtime couple and co-stars were smiling from ear to ear at the annual awards. 

Olivia Colman, Glenn Close, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, Golden Globes, Candids

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Olivia Colman & Glenn Close

The actresses celebrated their 2019 Golden Globe wins with some spectacular facial expressions. 

Gina Rodriguez, Taraji P. Henson, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, Golden Globes, Candids

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Gina Rodriguez & Taraji P. Henson

The ladies enjoyed a drink thanks to Moët & Chandon behind the scenes. 

Gina Rodriguez, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, Golden Globes, Candids

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Gina Rodriguez

The Jane the Virgin star happily showed off her flowing gown on the red carpet. 

Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, Golden Globes, Candids

George Pimentel/WireImage

Irina Shayk & Bradley Cooper

The cute couple shared a laugh on the red carpet. 

For a recap of everything 2019 Golden Globes, watch E! News tonight at 7 p.m.!

