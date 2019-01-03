Yes, Colton Underwood talked about his virginity on The Bachelorette. And yes, ABC has been using it in promos for his season of The Bachelor, but Colton would like you to know he's more than just "Virgin Bachelor star Colton Underwood."

"I was very open and candid about my virginity and I think a lot of people maybe misunderstood it, or still don't understand why I am a virgin. I think those answers might come out this season, I don't know if people will ever be satisfied with the answer because they just don't understand who I am yet…The thing that I stress the most or at times I get frustrated with is it's just a small part of who I am," Colton told press during a call.