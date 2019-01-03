Queen Rania of Jordan is starting a new year on the defense.

After blogs began to share estimated costs of her wardrobe, the 48-year-old royal's office released a rare statement in attempts to set the record straight on her clothes.

"Over the years, there has been a lot of talk about her majesty's spending on clothing," the Facebook post read. "In recognition of Her Majesty's interest in making the facts accessible to all to build their thoughts and opinions on them—positive or negative—we have decided to clarify some details on this subject."

According to the office, Queen Rania of Jordan has always maintained a balance between representing Jordan properly and spending.