The CW's superhero show roster could be expanding to six. E! News has confirmed the network officially ordered Batwoman, starring Ruby Rose, to pilot.

David Nutter of Game of Thrones, The Flash and Arrow fame will direct the pilot for the potential series. Caroline Dries of The Vampire Diaries is executive producer and writer on the project. Nutter will also executive produce. The pilot is under the same banner as the rest of The CW show with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns as executive producers.

If this goes to series, which most CW superhero shows have done, it will be the first broadcast superhero series starring an out LGBTQ actor as an LGBTQ character.