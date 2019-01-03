These Fake Coachella Lineups Might Be Better Than the Real Thing

Not a fan of the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival lineup? Check out these fake, but fun alternatives..

The official lineup was announced on Wednesday night and features the likes of Childish Gambino, Tame Impala,Ariana Grande and Idris Elba, who many fans were shocked to discover is a longtime DJ.

Twitter had other ideas.

One person proposed a lineup that would have been the most popular around 2007 and appeal solely to pop music fans, with acts such as Miley Cyrus, her former Disney Channel alter-ego Hannah Montana, the Jonas Brothers, Hilary Duff, Lindsay Lohan(remember "Rumors"?) Raven-Symoné, the cast of High School Musical, Aly & AJ and Baha Men.