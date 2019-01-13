Gotham/GC Images
One of Australia's finest is turning 29 years old today, which means it's time to celebrate!
Liam Hemsworth is officially one year closer to the big 3-0 and since we love a good party, we've decided to give you a little treat in honor of the actor's big day. While we know that celebrating in person with Hemsworth and his new wife, Miley Cyrus, would be the ultimate gift, we have something that will still make you smile.
As you prepare to ring in The Hunger Games star's 29th birthday, why not enjoy a few—well, 25 to be exact—photos of the hunky celebrity looking devilishly handsome? We know, twist your arm, right? Looking at the youngest Hemsworth brother's hottest photos in honor of his birthday just feels right.
Beginning in 2007, the Isn't It Romantic actor has been a part of the acting world. He started with a role on the Australian soap opera Neighbours and once he made his way to the big screen fans became hooked all over the world.
If there is one thing we can all agree on, it's that Hemsworth is a total dreamboat. In fact, he comes from a family of dreamboats and we're really not worthy of so much hotness from one family.
Whether you fell in love with the Aussie in The Hunger Games as Gale Hawthorne or were a more recent convert thanks to his role in 2016's The Duel, it's safe to say that Hemsworth is a great actor with an even better face.
We could stare into his baby blues all day and wouldn't mind seeing him shirtless on the beach before or after riding a massive wave.
He's a total hunk and we won't apologize for wanting to celebrate the birthday boy by seeing photos of him rocking his birthday suit...well, not really, but starring at handsome photos of the actor will do.
Since we know you're like us, we have rounded up The Last Song star's dreamiest pictures for you to look at while you no-so-secretly wish there was a fourth Hemsworth brother who was single to snuggle up to.
As you scroll through these hot pics, don't forget to give Liam a little birthday shout out. He's hot, very, very hot, so ya, he deserves our birthday praise!
Puppy Love
There's something about a man who loves his dog that just makes us go weak in the knees.
Beach Boy
Nobody walks in LA, but they do surf...and we're not mad about it.
Dapper Dude
Just a quick car selfie to make you smile. You're welcome.
Sexy Sax
Find yourself a man that can play an instrument. Just do it!
Like What You See?
Any movie that has Liam Hemsworth taking off his shirt is a movie we want to see.
Baby Blues
Who needs Tiffany & Co.'s blue boxes when you can have Hemsworth's baby blue eyes to look at?
Hello, Handsome
We like to pretend that the Aussie actor is waving to us in this snap and not to the audience at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Man's Best Friend
Come on, could Hemsworth be any cuter posing with his pooch? We don't think so.
Ocean Boy
Born in Australia and residing in California, Hemsworth makes it clear that he can't be far from the ocean, which means frequent shirtless snaps from the sea for his adoring fans.
Double Trouble
Just look at these two, they are both total dreamboats.
On the Go
We will be the Australian actor's travel buddy any day.
Pool Boy
If only all pool boys looked this good lounging around.
Wetsuit or Bust
Who knew a full body suit could be so hot?
Merman
Look, it's a merman in his natural habitat!
Steamy
Well, hello there abs!
Hemsworth Hunks
What's cuter than one Hemsworth? All three Hemsworth men together in one place, duh.
Suit Up
The Hunger Games star suited up for the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar party and he's never looked hotter.
Secret Six Pack
We see you six pack, and we salute you!
New Year's Stud
Hemsworth channeled his inner '70s stud one New Year's Eve party and we're not worthy of his suave style.
Vest Dressed
The 29-year-old actor showed off his style with this vest and slacks combo on a red carpet and we're major fans of the whole look.
Surf's Up
Even if you don't surf you have to admit that surfers are hot. Case and point: Liam Hemsworth.
Rugby Rules
While filming The Dressmaker, Hemsworth got down and dirty on the rugby field and made us want to be on his team ASAP.
All Gassed Up
Get yourself a man who looks this good pumping gas. Then, make that man pump your gas. It's a win-win.
Towel Change
Looking good Mr. Hemsworth. Looking good.
Beanie Babe
Hemsworth has always been a babe...even while rocking a light blue beanie.