One of Australia's finest is turning 29 years old today, which means it's time to celebrate!

Liam Hemsworth is officially one year closer to the big 3-0 and since we love a good party, we've decided to give you a little treat in honor of the actor's big day. While we know that celebrating in person with Hemsworth and his new wife, Miley Cyrus, would be the ultimate gift, we have something that will still make you smile.

As you prepare to ring in The Hunger Games star's 29th birthday, why not enjoy a few—well, 25 to be exact—photos of the hunky celebrity looking devilishly handsome? We know, twist your arm, right? Looking at the youngest Hemsworth brother's hottest photos in honor of his birthday just feels right.

Beginning in 2007, the Isn't It Romantic actor has been a part of the acting world. He started with a role on the Australian soap opera Neighbours and once he made his way to the big screen fans became hooked all over the world.