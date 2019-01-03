90 Day Fiancé's Paola and Russ Mayfield Welcome a Baby Boy

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jan. 3, 2019 10:31 AM

Paola Mayfield, Russ Mayfield, 90 Day Fiance

TLC

Congratulations are in order for 90 Day Fiancé stars Paola Mayfield and Russ Mayfield!

E! News has confirmed that the reality duo, who starred on the first season of the TLC series and later returned for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, has welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Axel Mayfield. Paola gave birth to son Axel, weighing in at 7 lbs., 5 oz., just after midnight on New Year's Day.

"We were hoping for a Christmas baby, but ended up with a New Year's baby, and we wouldn't change our experience for anything else," the couple shared with People.

"While I was hearing the fireworks and people telling me Happy New Year, I was just focused on meeting my baby," Paola told the outlet. "It wasn't easy, but it was totally worth it!"

The couple, who wed in 2013, revealed during season three of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? that they had suffered a miscarriage.

"My little miracle is so beautiful and calm," Paola went on to tell People. "I feel so blessed and I can't believe I am a mom now. I'm ready to start this new adventure and to be the best mom for baby Axel."

