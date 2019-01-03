Bird Box: 10 Differences Between the Book and the Movie

If you thought Bird Box the movie was dark, you should check out the book...

The film, released on Netflix last month, stars Sandra Bullock as a mom of two who strives to survive and protect her children from mysterious creatures who terrorize a post-apocalyptic world by making anyone who sees them go crazy and commit suicide. Therefore, the safest course of action would be to make sure you cannot see...anything.

Like most if not all film adaptations of novels, the on-screen version of the story has several differences.

"The movie is slightly more positive," Bird Box director Susanne Bier told Polygon in December. "The movie is, in many aspects, different from the book, but it's also very rooted in the book. The book also has a kind of positive ending and I would not have wanted to do an apocalyptic movie that didn't have a hopeful ending. In a way, pretty much everything I've done has had some sort of a hopeful ending."

"I'm not particularly interested for the audience to leave, from the cinema or their own screen, with a kind of completely bleak point of view," she said. "That's not really what I believe in. And so for me it was key and, and part of what made me interested in it, was that that if this scary, dystopian story, which actually has a hopeful undercurrent...there is a hopefulness in trust. That is a hopefulness in love. There is a hopeful note in certain values that I really appreciate it. And I thought that was hugely important."

Spoiler alert!