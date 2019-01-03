Don't expect Gotham to go out with anything less than a bang. The Batman prequel series starts its fifth and final season on Thursday, Jan. 3 and it's very much about the Dark Knight rising.

Season four ended with Gotham City becoming a No Man's Land. The city is cut off from the outside world (thanks to nefarious happenings, obviously), and young Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) is really feeling the effects of it. When we find the man who will become Batman, he's trying to help out Jim Gordon (Benjamin McKenzie) and take care of Selina Kyle (Camren Bicondova).