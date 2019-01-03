It Wasn't Over! The Notebook Is Heading to Broadway

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jan. 3, 2019 9:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
The Notebook GIF

New Line Cinema

The Notebook wasn't over and it still isn't over...because it's heading to Broadway!

More than a decade since Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdamsstole hearts all over the world bringing Nicholas Sparks' characters to life, the beloved story is reaching yet another new generation by way of the stage. 

Ingrid Michaelson, who has been writing the music for the upcoming show, announced the news on Today alongside Hoda Kotb on Thursday morning. 

"I'm writing a musical and the musical is The Notebook," she enthusiastically revealed. 

Photos

Stars on Stage: Broadway & Beyond

The "Girls Chase Boys" songstress also revealed This Is Us writer Bekah Brunstetter is writing the book for the show. According to the musician, she's been working on the music for about a year and a half and now could finally share the big news. 

While the star is no stranger to music, this type of project is unique. "It's so different when you're writing for a character," she told Kotb. "It's been really different and really interesting for me to write from these perspectives and just the idea of this undying love and of loss and memory—I can't stop writing them. I'm gonna have too many."

The Notebook GIF

New Line Cinema

Hey, the more songs, the merrier! However, when we'll get to hear the remains to be confirmed. 

In the meantime, we'll practice our "If you're a bird, I'm a bird" speech. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Movies , , Broadway , Viral , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Madison Beer

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo and More Celebs Tell Their First Kiss Stories

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

Why Is Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Josh Altman Being So Nice to Josh Flagg?

James Middleton

James Middleton and His New Girlfriend Heat Up the Beach With PDA

Taylor Swift, New Year's Eve

Why Fans Think Taylor Swift's New Year's Eve Costume Was a New Album Easter Egg

Jerry Ferrara, Breanne Racano

Jerry Ferrara's Wife Breanne Racano Is Pregnant With a Baby Boy

Ariana Grande, Mac Miller, Dog

Ariana Grande Continues to Bond With Late Ex Mac Miller's Dog

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.