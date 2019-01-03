The saying goes keep your friends close, and your enemies closer. Maybe that's what Josh Altman is up to on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.

In the exclusive season 11 premiere sneak peek below, Altman is acting very nice to Josh Flagg. A little too nice. It started with a compliment to Flagg's husband, Bobby Boyd, and continued, which made Flagg's danger bells whistle.

"The thing about Altman is, if he's being nice to you or everything seems all good, you have to be cautious because something bad is about to happen," Flagg says in the clip below.