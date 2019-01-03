Pippa Middleton Bares Her Abs in a Bikini 2 Months After Giving Birth

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jan. 3, 2019 4:59 AM

Pippa Middleton, Bikini, Saint Barts

Revolver / BACKGRID

Pippa Middleton enjoyed a little fun in the sun on Wednesday while vacationing in St. Barts with her husband James Matthews

Kate Middleton's little sister, who gave birth a little over two months ago, bared her abs as she donned a white bikini with dark stitching along the side. The duchess' sibling also held onto a pair of blue goggles as she strolled through the surf.

When she wasn't wading through the waves, she donned a chic white cover-up with blue embroidery detail. She then accessorized her beachy look with a straw hat, sunglasses and a bag with blue pompoms and the words "live life" stitched across the front. 

Meanwhile, her hubby rocked a pair of bright blue swim trunks.

The trip seemed to be a family getaway. The two were joined by Pippa's brother, James Middleton, her husband's brother Spencer Matthews and Spencer's wife Vogue Williams. However, the couple's baby boy, Arthur, was not pictured at the outing.

Why Pippa Middleton's Son Might Have a More Fabulous Life Than Kate Middleton's Kids

The new parents welcomed their son in October—just days after the two attended Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding. During her pregnancy, the first-time mom opened up about how she was preparing for her first child, such as by sharing her fitness routine (which included swimming).

Pippa Middleton, James Matthews, Saint Barts

Revolver / BACKGRID

Hopefully, Kate, Prince William and the kids can join them for the next family vacation.

