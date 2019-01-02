Fitness Pieces You Can Run Errands In

Gym wear is the best because it's comfortable, that's a fact. 

And in an ideal world you're able to hit the gym, run errands and then some all while looking great. Is that not true? But even if you just get to the running errands part, why not look chic and comfy doing it? 

For fitness wear that passes as real life attire, shop our favorites below! 

Puma Defy Sparkle Sneaker

BUY IT: Puma Defy Sparkle Sneaker, $90 at Revolve

MONROW Lace-Up Printed Fleece Sweatshirt

BUY IT: MONROW Lace-Up Printed Fleece Sweatshirt, $84 at the Outnet

 

NO KA 'OI Nula Paneled Striped Cotton-Blend Sweatshirt

BUY IT: NO KA 'OI Nula Paneled Striped Cotton-Blend Sweatshirt, $159 at The Outnet

MONROW Cropped Printed French Terry Track Pants

BUY IT: MONROW Cropped Printed French Terry Track Pants, $76 at The Outnet

 

Body Language Bomber Jacket

BUY IT: Body Language Bomber Jacket, $185 at Revolve

CUSHNIE ET OCHS Amaris Cropped Mélange Fleece Track Pants

BUY IT: CUSHNIE ET OCHS Amaris Cropped Mélange Fleece Track Pants, $96 at The Outnet

ACNE STUDIOS Norwich Face Striped Satin-Jersey Track Pants

BUY IT: ACNE STUDIOS Norwich Face Striped Satin-Jersey Track Pants, $157 at The Outnet

Nike Sportswear Velour Pant

BUY IT: Nike Sportswear Velour Pant, $65 at Revolve

IRIS & INK Allyson Cropped Mesh-Paneled Stretch Leggings

BUY IT: IRIS & INK Allyson Cropped Mesh-Paneled Stretch Leggings, $75 at the Outnet

 

NUYU Striped Stretch-Mesh Top

BUY IT: NUYU Striped Stretch-Mesh Top, $49 at The Outnet

 

 

MONROW Embroidered Cotton-Fleece Track Pants

BUY IT: MONROW Embroidered Cotton-Fleece Track Pants, $90 at The Outnet

Free People Reversible Mountain Dreamer Popover Jacket

BUY IT: Free People Reversible Mountain Dreamer Popover Jacket, $168 at Revolve

 

Beyond Yoga All For Lace High Waisted Midi Legging

BUY IT: Beyond Yoga All For Lace High Waisted Midi Legging, $99 at Revolve

Beyond Yoga High Waisted Biker Short

BUY IT: Beyond Yoga High Waisted Biker Short, $58 at Revolve

Nike Epic React Flyknit Sneaker

BUY IT: Nike Epic React Flyknit Sneaker, $150 at Revolve

NO KA' OI Kipi Long Sleeve Top

BUY IT: NO KA' OI Kipi Long Sleeve Top, $283 at Revolve

Koral Lustrous Legging

BUY IT: Koral Lustrous Legging, $80 at Revolve

Year of Ours Velour Warm Up Pants

BUY IT: Year of Ours Velour Warm Up Pants, $105 at Revolve

Year of Ours Faux Sherpa Pullover Zip Up

BUY IT: Year of Ours Faux Sherpa Pullover Zip Up, $130 at Revolve

P.E Nation Block Out Jacket

BUY IT: P.E Nation Block Out Jacket, $220 at Revolve

Varley Cowan Coat

BUY IT: Varley Cowan Coat, $248  at Revolve

 

 

 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

