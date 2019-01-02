Arie Luyendyk Jr. Slams "A--hole" Former Bachelorette Rival Jef Holm for Losing Bet

by Lena Grossman | Wed., Jan. 2, 2019 6:28 PM

Jef Holm, Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images, ABC

Things are not looking rosy between Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Jef Holm.

The former Bachelorette competitors didn't let bygones be bygones in the new year after Luyendyk Jr. resurfaced a tweet that Holm sent last year. "Doesn't matter who gets out of the limo...I'll give 5k to the charity of @chrisbharrison's choice if @ariejr lasts 1 year with anyone," he wrote on Jan. 1, 2018.

Holm then re-surfaced the tweet two months later in March and wrote "Was I right? Or was I right?!" with a crying laughing emoji.

The 37-year-old must have been stewing on his response for a year because on Wednesday, Luyendyk gave his two cents about the situation. "Pay up @jefholm...," he tweeted. "Put that trust fund money into something positive instead of bottle service. A--hole."

It looks like Holm might need some aloe for that burn.

The two men haven't been very cordial in the past few years.

For starters, they both vied for Emily Maynard's heart on her season of The Bachelorette. Throughout the season it seemed like the Scottsdale resident would be the one to put a diamond Neil Lane ring on Maynard's finger. In a blindside, however, she went with Holm. Their engagement didn't last very long because the pair split up in October 2012.

Emily Maynard, Jef Holm

Randy Holmes/ABC

Holm aired more of his personal dirty laundry about Luyendyk in September 2017 after he was named to become the next bachelor. Reality Steve posted a screenshot of a tip he received about the new Bachelor front man and how he allegedly has "a gnarly reputation" in Phoenix. These "not verified" stories claim that Luyendyk was a party boy and would "hook up with sorority chicks." The person then said he was "wing-manning for Jef."

The Utah native replied to Reality Steve's string of tweets and denied the story. He also didn't hold back when it came to his feelings about Luyendyk. "I've actually never even been inside a sorority house," he said. "As for him...I stopped being friends with him years ago because he's disgusting."

He also said that day, "Oh the stories I could tell..."

Lukendyk didn't engage with the tweet or Holm much more after telling him to "pay up." He's probably busy focusing on last-minute planning for his private wedding on Jan. 12 in Hawaii. He and his fiancée Lauren Burnham are expecting their first kid together, too.

No word from Holm yet if he has anything to say about Colton Underwood's upcoming season.

