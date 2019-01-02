Things are not looking rosy between Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Jef Holm.

The former Bachelorette competitors didn't let bygones be bygones in the new year after Luyendyk Jr. resurfaced a tweet that Holm sent last year. "Doesn't matter who gets out of the limo...I'll give 5k to the charity of @chrisbharrison's choice if @ariejr lasts 1 year with anyone," he wrote on Jan. 1, 2018.

Holm then re-surfaced the tweet two months later in March and wrote "Was I right? Or was I right?!" with a crying laughing emoji.

The 37-year-old must have been stewing on his response for a year because on Wednesday, Luyendyk gave his two cents about the situation. "Pay up @jefholm...," he tweeted. "Put that trust fund money into something positive instead of bottle service. A--hole."

It looks like Holm might need some aloe for that burn.