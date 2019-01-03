These Were the Biggest Fashion Risks at the Golden Globes of All-Time

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
When it comes to the Golden Globes, it's either go big or go home.
With all of the eyes on the red carpet, the first award show of the year is an opportunity for stars to shine bright and set the fashion standard for the rest of the season. Thus, no one wants to be understated or forgotten. In Hollywood, it's better to start conversation with an outfit that's loved and hated, rather than not be a part of the conversation at all.
Cue the riskiest looks of the red carpet. Of course, when styling is about standing out and trying something new, if you do it right, there are going to be people that don't like the look. It comes with the territory.
Lucky for us, we get to play fashion police and decide for ourselves whether these red carpet styles are worth loving or losing. Check out the riskiest looks below!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sophie Turner
The Game of Thrones actress bares skin in a new way, wearing an asymmetrical dress with black, silver and white panels.
Venturelli/WireImage
Nicole Kidman
The star takes a chance on the puff sleeve trend and gloves with a romantic ensemble. Do you love it?
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Keira Knightley
It may have taken over 30 people to make Knightley's custom Chanel dress at the 2015 Golden Globes, but the butterfly print just doesn't cut it for us. It looks like a nightgown!
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Lena Dunham
Mustard mishap! Sorry Lena, but this Zac Posen gown from the 2014 show is just plain bad.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Lana Del Rey
Between the color, the fabric and the excessive amount of pleats, the singer looked more like she was going to prom than the Golden Globes in 2015.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Paula Patton
Paula's sculpted Stéphane Rolland couture design from the 2014 Golden Globes slightly resembles a coffee filter, no?
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Claire Danes
This Valentino gown that the Homeland actress wore at the 2015 awards show was just too much.
Albert L. Ortega/WireImage
Diane Kruger
Usually she's set above the rest as fashion trendsetter, but not at the 2005 Golden Globes. Diane's flapper-meets-gypsy ensemble falls short of chic, and instead is just bizarre.
ZUMAPress.com
Nicole Kidman
Despite being well into the new millennium, the leggy lady donned a sequined 1920s-inspired dress for the 2004 Golden Globes. A colorful headscarf and short curls completed her look from another era.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Tie-dye is usually reserved for t-shirts, but that didn't stop the blond beauty from turning up at the 2012 Golden globes in a voluminous Monique Lhuillier dress in the psychedelic print.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Lucy Liu
We give Lucy props for going bold with an oversized floral gown at the 2013 Golden Globes, but unfortunately she looks like an upholstered cake topper.
Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Renée Zellweger
With its nude illusion bodice, mermaid tail and cut-out shoulders, there was a lot going on with the actress' 2009 Golden Globes Carolina Herrera dress, but that didn't stop her from confidently strutting down the red carpet in her curly updo.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Lena Dunham
We like that this Zac Posen gown Lena Dunham chose to wear to the 2013 Golden Globes is figure-flattering, but we definitely aren't fans of the drab color. It ages her a bit and it's not doing her fair skin any favors.
Ron Galella/WireImage
Bjork
At the 2001 Golden Globes, the singer nestled her sparkly owl purse under a boxy pullover. The abstract sequined print on her dress and red shoes topped with pink bows added additional quirky touches.
Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com
Halle Berry
Halle's makeup is perfection, but this getup she wore to the 2013 Golden Globes? Not so much. We love the idea of flashing a little leg, but there's just way too much skin, and looking at the pattern makes us feel like we need to pop an Advil.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Vanessa Williams
Between her fur coat and voluminous hair, the singer-turned-actress added a lot of visual interest to her Carmen Marc Valvo dress at the 2007 Golden Globes.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Sharon Stone
The star's gothic Versace dress and her pointy-toed lace-up boots caused a lot of jaws to drop at the 2003 Golden Globes.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Amanda Peet
At the 2012 Golden Globes, the stunning star opted for an unabashedly frilly look in a tiered Marc Jacobs one-shoulder gown that added a level of volume most women avoid.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Cate Blanchett
The star went for a bold look at the 2002 Golden Globes, skipping a dress in favor of a pinstripe pantsuit that was made even bolder with its ballooning sleeves.
Jordan Strauss/WireImage
Helena Bonham Carter
Never one to let the critics influence her red carpet wardrobe, the star boldly stepped out in a colorful pair of mismatched shoes at the 2011 Golden Globes. Her floral Vivienne Westwood gown with tulle detailing was just as attention-grabbing as her quirky footwear.
Lisa O'Connor/ZUMApress.com
Lara Flynn Boyle
The actress made a gutsy move by donning a ballerina-style dress complete with a flouncy tutu at the 2003 award show. Her lace-up heels completed the one-of-a-kind red carpet look.