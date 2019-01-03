These Were the Biggest Fashion Risks at the Golden Globes of All-Time

When it comes to the Golden Globes, it's either go big or go home.

With all of the eyes on the red carpet, the first award show of the year is an opportunity for stars to shine bright and set the fashion standard for the rest of the season. Thus, no one wants to be understated or forgotten. In Hollywood, it's better to start conversation with an outfit that's loved and hated, rather than not be a part of the conversation at all.

Cue the riskiest looks of the red carpet. Of course, when styling is about standing out and trying something new, if you do it right, there are going to be people that don't like the look. It comes with the territory.