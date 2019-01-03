These Were the Biggest Fashion Risks at the Golden Globes of All-Time

When it comes to the Golden Globes, it's either go big or go home. 

With all of the eyes on the red carpet, the first award show of the year is an opportunity for stars to shine bright and set the fashion standard for the rest of the season. Thus, no one wants to be understated or forgotten. In Hollywood, it's better to start conversation with an outfit that's loved and hated, rather than not be a part of the conversation at all. 

Cue the riskiest looks of the red carpet. Of course, when styling is about standing out and trying something new, if you do it right, there are going to be people that don't like the look. It comes with the territory.

Lucky for us, we get to play fashion police and decide for ourselves whether these red carpet styles are worth loving or losing. Check out the riskiest looks below!

ESC: Sophie Turner, 2017 Golden Globes, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sophie Turner

The Game of Thrones actress bares skin in a new way, wearing an asymmetrical dress with black, silver and white panels.

ESC: Golden Globes Dress Stories, Nicole Kidman

Venturelli/WireImage

Nicole Kidman

The star takes a chance on the puff sleeve trend and gloves with a romantic ensemble. Do you love it?

Keira Knightley, Golden Globes

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Keira Knightley

It may have taken over 30 people to make Knightley's custom Chanel dress at the 2015 Golden Globes, but the butterfly print just doesn't cut it for us. It looks like a nightgown!

Lena Dunham, Golden Globes

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Lena Dunham

Mustard mishap! Sorry Lena, but this Zac Posen gown from the 2014 show is just plain bad.

Lana Del Rey, Golden Globes

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Lana Del Rey

Between the color, the fabric and the excessive amount of pleats, the singer looked more like she was going to prom than the Golden Globes in 2015.

Paula Patton, Golden Globes 2014

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Paula Patton

Paula's sculpted Stéphane Rolland couture design from the 2014 Golden Globes slightly resembles a coffee filter, no?

Claire Danes, Golden Globes

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Claire Danes

This Valentino gown that the Homeland actress wore at the 2015 awards show was just too much.

Diane Kruger, Golden Globes, 2005

Albert L. Ortega/WireImage

Diane Kruger

Usually she's set above the rest as fashion trendsetter, but not at the 2005 Golden Globes. Diane's flapper-meets-gypsy ensemble falls short of chic, and instead is just bizarre. 

Nicole Kidman

ZUMAPress.com

Nicole Kidman

Despite being well into the new millennium, the leggy lady donned a sequined 1920s-inspired dress for the 2004 Golden Globes. A colorful headscarf and short curls completed her look from another era. 

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Golden Globes, 2012

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Tie-dye is usually reserved for t-shirts, but that didn't stop the blond beauty from turning up at the 2012 Golden globes in a voluminous Monique Lhuillier dress in the psychedelic print. 

Lucy Liu, Golden Globes

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Lucy Liu

We give Lucy props for going bold with an oversized floral gown at the 2013 Golden Globes, but unfortunately she looks like an upholstered cake topper. 

Renee Zellweger

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Renée Zellweger

With its nude illusion bodice, mermaid tail and cut-out shoulders, there was a lot going on with the actress' 2009 Golden Globes Carolina Herrera dress, but that didn't stop her from confidently strutting down the red carpet in her curly updo. 

 

Lena Dunham, Golden Globes

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Lena Dunham

We like that this Zac Posen gown Lena Dunham chose to wear to the 2013 Golden Globes is figure-flattering, but we definitely aren't fans of the drab color. It ages her a bit and it's not doing her fair skin any favors. 

Bjork

Ron Galella/WireImage

Bjork

At the 2001 Golden Globes, the singer nestled her sparkly owl purse under a boxy pullover. The abstract sequined print on her dress and red shoes topped with pink bows added additional quirky touches. 

Halle Berry

Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com

Halle Berry

Halle's makeup is perfection, but this getup she wore to the 2013 Golden Globes? Not so much. We love the idea of flashing a little leg, but there's just way too much skin, and looking at the pattern makes us feel like we need to pop an Advil. 

Vanessa Williams

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Vanessa Williams

Between her fur coat and voluminous hair, the singer-turned-actress added a lot of visual interest to her Carmen Marc Valvo dress at the 2007 Golden Globes. 

 

Sharon Stone, Golden Globes, 2003

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sharon Stone

The star's gothic Versace dress and her pointy-toed lace-up boots caused a lot of jaws to drop at the 2003 Golden Globes. 

Amanda Peet, Golden Globes

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Amanda Peet

At the 2012 Golden Globes, the stunning star opted for an unabashedly frilly look in a tiered Marc Jacobs one-shoulder gown that added a level of volume most women avoid. 

Cate Blanchett

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Cate Blanchett

The star went for a bold look at the 2002 Golden Globes, skipping a dress in favor of a pinstripe pantsuit that was made even bolder with its ballooning sleeves. 

Helena Bonham Carter

Jordan Strauss/WireImage

Helena Bonham Carter

Never one to let the critics influence her red carpet wardrobe, the star boldly stepped out in a colorful pair of mismatched shoes at the 2011 Golden Globes. Her floral Vivienne Westwood gown with tulle detailing was just as attention-grabbing as her quirky footwear. 

Lara Flynn Boyle

Lisa O'Connor/ZUMApress.com

Lara Flynn Boyle

The actress made a gutsy move by donning a ballerina-style dress complete with a flouncy tutu at the 2003 award show. Her lace-up heels completed the one-of-a-kind red carpet look. 

