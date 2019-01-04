RETURNS
JAN. 13, 9PM

Check Out Nikki and Brie Bella's Most Relatable Twin Moments Ahead of the Total Bellas Premiere

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Jan. 4, 2019 5:00 AM

In the mood for a ridiculous sisterly jaunt down memory lane? Let's make it a double!

Courtesy of this hilarious montage video starring everyone's favorite pair of kindred wrestling-champs-turned-reality-stars, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella just took their twin game to the next level. Technically, they've been doing it all along, since the new video cuts together especially snarky (and, for those with siblings, probably especially relatable) snippets from past Total Bellas seasons. Seems entirely appropriate, given that the ladies are due for a much-anticipated return to TV when the show's fourth season premieres just a little more than a week from now. 

Read

Nikki and Brie Bella Promise to "Inspire, Motivate and Connect" With Fans When Total Bellas Season Four Returns!

Plus, as far as Nikki and Brie's joint capacity for punchy one-liners is concerned, this particular video mashup feels a lot like the Bella twins' greatest hits compilation. "Being the good sister I am," Brie says, gesturing to her twin during a shared Total Bellas confessional at the video's start, "I'm gonna hire a char-min to come and cleanse her whole…"

Brie's Freudian slip certainly doesn't go unnoticed by Nikki, who swerves fully into the toilet paper joke, largely at her sister's expense. "Shaman?" Nikki deadpans. "Are you gonna wipe my ass, or…"

Of course, as is customary when it comes to the Bella twins, it's clearly all in hysterically good fun. For more family-style zingers a la Nikki and Brie, check out the video above!

Total Bellas returns Sunday, January 13 at 9 p.m., only on E!

