After months of numerous burglaries in the Hollywood Hills, including celebrity homes, a suspect has been arrested.

The LAPD held a press conference on Wednesday, confirming the arrest and revealing the celebs victims. "Over the past several months, numerous residences within the Hollywood Hills have been burglarized," Corey Palka, commanding officer of LAPD Hollywood division, said Wednesday. "Several of these residences included celebrity homes where high value property was taken."

"Hollywood burglary detectives following up on investigative leads have identified one person of interest in one of those cases, that person being Benjamin Eitan Ackerman, 32 years old of Los Angeles," Palka continued. "Detectives served a search warrant on Ackerman's home and a storage unit to look for stolen property and additional evidence linking him to the burglaries. The execution of the search warrant led not only to the arrest of Ackerman but also to the recovery of over 2000 high end items, which included stolen art, clothing, purses, jewelry, fine wine and other very expensive items."