by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 7:49 PM
Reunited and it feels so good!
Amid all the glitz and glamour at the 2019 Golden Globes, several actors and actresses reunited with co-stars who worked with them years ago.
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Antonio Banderas, who starred together in the 1998 movie The Mask of Zorro and its sequel, presented an award together onstage. The actor was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in Genius: Picasso. In addition to being a presenter, the actress attended the show to support husband Michael Douglas, who won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for his role in The Kominsky Method.
And there was a reunion of the "Emilys": Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt had a mini A Devil Wears Prada reunion; they sat near each other at the Beverly Hilton ballroom. The two had the chance to appear together onstage as well; Hathaway later presented the award for Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy and Blunt was nominated in that category for Mary Poppins Returns. The award went to The Favourite's Olivia Colman.
See pics of the cast reunions at the 2019 Golden Globes below.
Paul Drinkwater/NBC
Be still our beating hearts! The Mask of Zorro couple reunited onstage to present an award.
NBC
Blink and you may miss the Devil Wears Prada stars sitting near each other.
Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal
Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz appear onstage.
Article continues below
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Stars Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Ryan Coogler and Danai Gurira are all smiles on the red carpet.
NBC
The director and actor, who directed the actress in the Showtime miniseries Escape at Dannemora, hands her the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. The two go way back. They also co-starred in the 1996 comedy movie Flirting with Disaster.
Other stars who appeared in films and TV shows together also attended the ceremony, although it is unclear if they interacted. They include:
Stiller, Rami Malek and Dick Van Dyke: The three starred in Night at the Museum movies together. Stiller directed Showtime's Escape at Dannemora, which was nominated for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. Malek was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for playing Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. Van Dyke in Mary Poppins Returns, the sequel to his best-known movie, which was also nominated for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. At the Golden Globes, he and co-star Blunt appeared onstage together.
Adam Driver and Harrison Ford: It would be a real tearjerker if they interacted...the two played Kylo Ren and dad Han Solo in Star Wars Episode VI: The Force Awakens, and let's just say things didn't go so great between the two characters. Driver was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for his role in BlacKkKlansman. Ford presented an award.
Driver and Laura Dern: The two starred together in Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi. While they did not share any scenes in person, they did appear together at premieres and other press events for the film. Dern was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in The Tale.
Amy Adams, Christian Bale and Bradley Cooper: They all starred in the 2013 film American Hustle. Adams and Bale reunited in the movie Vice, which earned them both individual 2019 Golden Globe nominations. Bale won Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for his role in the film. Cooper was nominated for directing and starring in A Star Is Born.
Cooper and Emma Stone: They co-starred in the 2015 film Aloha—and during the Golden Globes ceremony, the actress jokingly but loudly apologized for that movie, which drew controversy. This year, she was nominated for the movie The Favourite.
Stone and Patricia Clarkson: The two played mother and daughter in the 2010 comedy film Easy A. Clarkson won Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in Sharp Objects.
Steve Carell and Jim Carrey: Carell presented an award to Carol Burnett, while the latter actor, who appeared with him in Bruce Almighty, was nominated for his role in Showtime's Kidding.
Carell and John Krasinski: Everyone wants to see an Office reunion! Krasinski accompanied his wife Blunt at the awards.
The 2019 Golden Globes ceremony aired live on NBC on Sunday, January 6. Check out a full list of winners.
After tonight's Golden Globes on NBC, head to E! for the Busy Tonight Live: Golden Globes After Party special at 11 p.m.! And for a recap of everything 2019 Golden Globes, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?