They say a picture is worth a thousand words.

And after looking at Olivia Munn on New Year's Eve, we'd say the actress is very happy.

Earlier this week, the Hollywood actress attended Scooter Braun's intimate holiday party. And in photos posted on the talent manager's Instagram, Olivia was able to celebrate with her new man Tucker Roberts.

"About last night," Scooter captioned the collage of photos. "Happy New Years!"

In addition to sitting on Tucker's lap at a dinner table, Olivia also posed for a solo shot with the pro gamer as Scooter attempted to master the photobomb.