Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal
It pays to be funny!
Michael Douglas knows this to be true as he's just walked away the winner of a Golden Globe thanks to his work in The Kominsky Method. This is not the seasoned actor's first Golden Globes win as he has previously won for Wall Street, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Behind the Candelabra and Romancing the Stone. He was also previously awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award.
Despite previous critical acclaim for his work, Douglas wasn't exactly a shoo-in for the Globe statue as he was up against some notable names. Others nominated in this category include: Who Is America's Sacha Baron Cohen, Kidding's Jim Carrey, Atlanta's Donald Glover and Barry's Bill Hader. Thus, it wasn't surprising when the 74-year-old actor paid tribute to his funny peers during his acceptance speech.
"Hollywood Foreign Press, thank you, guys, so much. After 45 years you always surprise me and treated me so well," Douglas gushed onstage. "Donald and Bill, Sacha, Jim, I can't even imagine being in the same group...sitting here for an honor in comedy is just great."
Of course, the famed actor had a special shout out for his Kominsky Method peers. For starters, Douglas praised the Netflix comedy's creator Chuck Lorre.
"And the truth be told, that I owe all of this to one man out there, Mr. Chuck Lorre," Michael continued. "Chuck thinks getting old is funny. Thank you for your exquisite work."
Lorre wasn't the only member of the Kominsky Method family to garner a shout out as Douglas highlighted his co-star Alan Arkin's work. In fact, Douglas looked beyond moved while speaking about his "dancing partner"—whom he credited for showing him "a lot of great, great steps."
Douglas didn't stop there with the tributes as he went on to gush about wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and his children. However, the sweetest name drop of the night was when Michael thanked his "102-year-old father" Kirk Douglas.
Congrats, Michael! This win is well deserved.
Tune in to the Golden Globes telecast at 8 p.m. on NBC. Afterwards, head to E! for the Busy Tonight Live: Golden Globes After Party special at 11 p.m.! And for a recap of everything 2019 Golden Globes, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!