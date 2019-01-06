"Getting Old is Funny!" Michael Douglas Wins Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy Series

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 5:29 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Michael Douglas, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Winners

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal

It pays to be funny!

Michael Douglas knows this to be true as he's just walked away the winner of a Golden Globe thanks to his work in The Kominsky Method. This is not the seasoned actor's first Golden Globes win as he has previously won for Wall Street, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Behind the Candelabra and Romancing the Stone. He was also previously awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Despite previous critical acclaim for his work, Douglas wasn't exactly a shoo-in for the Globe statue as he was up against some notable names. Others nominated in this category include: Who Is America's Sacha Baron Cohen, Kidding's Jim CarreyAtlanta's Donald Glover and Barry's Bill Hader. Thus, it wasn't surprising when the 74-year-old actor paid tribute to his funny peers during his acceptance speech.

"Hollywood Foreign Press, thank you, guys, so much. After 45 years you always surprise me and treated me so well," Douglas gushed onstage. "Donald and Bill, Sacha, Jim, I can't even imagine being in the same group...sitting here for an honor in comedy is just great."

Photos

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Of course, the famed actor had a special shout out for his Kominsky Method peers. For starters, Douglas praised the Netflix comedy's creator Chuck Lorre.

"And the truth be told, that I owe all of this to one man out there, Mr. Chuck Lorre," Michael continued. "Chuck thinks getting old is funny. Thank you for your exquisite work."

Lorre wasn't the only member of the Kominsky Method family to garner a shout out as Douglas highlighted his co-star Alan Arkin's work. In fact, Douglas looked beyond moved while speaking about his "dancing partner"—whom he credited for showing him "a lot of great, great steps."

Douglas didn't stop there with the tributes as he went on to gush about wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and his children. However, the sweetest name drop of the night was when Michael thanked his "102-year-old father" Kirk Douglas.

Congrats, Michael! This win is well deserved.

Tune in to the Golden Globes telecast at 8 p.m. on NBC. Afterwards, head to E! for the Busy Tonight Live: Golden Globes After Party special at 11 p.m.! And for a recap of everything 2019 Golden Globes, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , Awards , TV , Sacha Baron Cohen , Jim Carrey , Michael Douglas , Donald Glover , Bill Hader , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Anderson Cooper, Julia Roberts, Sean Penn

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Soup

Condensed Soup: Small But Powerful

Sandra Oh, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Sandra Oh's Dad Giving Her a Standing Ovation After Golden Globe Win Will Make Your Day

Golden Globes 2019, Andy Samberg, Sandra Oh

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Emilia Clarke, GOT, Game of Thrones

Sansa Meets Daenerys In New Game of Thrones Footage

Carol Burnett

Carol Burnett Emotionally Dedicates Namesake Golden Globe Honors to TV Lovers

Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards

The Americans Wins First Golden Globe, Best Drama TV Series at 2019 Ceremony

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.