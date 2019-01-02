The View's Abby Huntsman Is Pregnant With Twins

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jan. 2, 2019 8:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Abby Huntsman, The View

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

Abby Huntsman has some breaking news of her own: she's pregnant with twins!

The View co-host is expecting a boy and a girl this year with husband of nine years, Jeffrey Livingston, she announced on The View on Wednesday. They are also parents to daughter Isabel Grace, whom they welcomed in November 2017. 

"Everyone at this table has been so supportive," she complimented her colleagues live on television. 

As the TV anchor explained to People, this pregnancy did not kick off with the smoothest of stars. "I was actually worried that something was wrong with this pregnancy because I felt sick immediately," she told the magazine. "Now, looking back, it makes sense, because I think the hormones were triple what they would normally be."

Photos

Cutest Celeb Kids on Instagram

Naturally, having twins was a bit of a shock—especially for her husband. 

"When the doctor told us [it was twins], my husband fainted, which was just classic," she revealed to the magazine. 

"I think he saw two sacs in there and I could see it on his face. He turned white, and then when the doctor told us, he fell. Another doctor had to come in, and they were wiping him down with towels and giving him sugar," the future mother of three described. "I was sitting there with my feet still in the straps. I'm like, ‘This is ridiculous. I'm the one that has to physically do this.'"

Of course, Huntsman has some concerns. "Guys, we're gonna have three kids under 18 months in our apartment in New York City," she quipped on the show. 

Nevertheless, she has the support of her fellow View ladies. "You're gonna be such an incredible mother to these two babies," colleague and friend Meghan McCain assured her. 

Congratulations to the future family of five!

People was first to report the exciting baby news. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Babies , Celeb Kids , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kendall Jenner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Vincent Cassel, Tina Kunakey

Vincent Cassel, 52, Expecting a Baby With Tina Kunakey, 21

Vanessa Laine Bryant, Kobe Bryant, 2018 Oscars, Couples

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Expecting Baby No. 4: It's a Girl!

Hilaru Duff, Breastfeeding

Celeb Moms Breastfeeding

Shay Mitchell, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Shay Mitchell Calls for More Compassion After Revealing Miscarriage

Gordon Ramsay, Tana Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay and Wife Tana Expecting Another Baby After Miscarriage

5 Stars Who Are Becoming First-Time Moms in 2019

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.