Chrissy Teigen Roasts Kim Kardashian for Being Late to Bird Box

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jan. 2, 2019 7:45 AM

Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen

Michael Buckner/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Better late to the party than absent, right?

Like many people, Kim Kardashian spent some time on Netflix on New Year's Day, and like many people, uh, almost two weeks ago, started watching the new Sandra Bullock post-apocalyptic horror film, Bird Box.

"Watching BirdBox. I really like it. Who has seen it?" Kim tweeted.

"Kimberly like everyone in the entire world," joked friend Chrissy Teigen.

Bird Box was released on Netflix on December 21. Bullock plays a mother who tries to save her two children from a supernatural force that preys on their fears. The movie has received mixed reviews from critics. Despite this, the film remains a popular Netflix choice.

Kim Kardashian's Best Looks

Teigen wasn't the only one to roast Kim over her tweet.

"I'm on a boat in the middle of the Pacific Ocean and even I've seen it," tweeted user @michaela_milli.

Others defended Kim...and turned it around.

"Obvi, Kim doesnt have as much time on her hands, as you do," tweeted user @FreeinAmerica.

TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Chrissy Teigen , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News

