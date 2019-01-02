Better late to the party than absent, right?

Like many people, Kim Kardashian spent some time on Netflix on New Year's Day, and like many people, uh, almost two weeks ago, started watching the new Sandra Bullock post-apocalyptic horror film, Bird Box.

"Watching BirdBox. I really like it. Who has seen it?" Kim tweeted.

"Kimberly like everyone in the entire world," joked friend Chrissy Teigen.

Bird Box was released on Netflix on December 21. Bullock plays a mother who tries to save her two children from a supernatural force that preys on their fears. The movie has received mixed reviews from critics. Despite this, the film remains a popular Netflix choice.