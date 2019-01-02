Vincent Cassel, 52, Expecting a Baby With Tina Kunakey, 21

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jan. 2, 2019 5:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Vincent Cassel, Tina Kunakey

Instagram

There's a baby on board for Vincent Cassel and Tina Kunakey

The 52-year-old French actor and 21-year-old model, who tied the knot in August, have confirmed they're expecting their first child together. The couple took to social media on New Year's Day with a beachside shot and video highlighting Kunakey's visible baby bump.

"HAPPIEST NEW YEAR EVER #andifyoudontknownowyouknow," she captioned a happy photo of herself commando by the water in Brazil. 

Photos

Celebrities Who Became Dads After 50

Cassel also shared the official news over on his social media account with a clip of himself kissing his wife's belly. 

"Bonne année  Feliz ano novo Happy new year," he wrote to his thousands of followers. The actor added "#tellementdechance," meaning "so much luck" in French, as well as #danslavieriennestdû," meaning "in life nothing is due." 

"#Lifeismagicneverforget#goooooooaaaaaaal," Cassel concluded. 

This will be the third child for the SAG Award nominee, who is also dad to daughters Deva, 14, and Léonie, 8, with ex-wife Monica Bellucci

Congratulations to the expectant pair! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pregnancies , Babies , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kendall Jenner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Vanessa Laine Bryant, Kobe Bryant, 2018 Oscars, Couples

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Expecting Baby No. 4: It's a Girl!

Hilaru Duff, Breastfeeding

Celeb Moms Breastfeeding

Shay Mitchell, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Shay Mitchell Calls for More Compassion After Revealing Miscarriage

Gordon Ramsay, Tana Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay and Wife Tana Expecting Another Baby After Miscarriage

5 Stars Who Are Becoming First-Time Moms in 2019

Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper, Watch What Happens Live

Andy Cohen Reveals the Sex of His First Child

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.