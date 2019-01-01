Selena Gomez’s Go-To Workout Class Will Cost You $300 an Hour

If you want to focus on your fitness à la Selena Gomez, it may cost you a pretty penny.

The star faced a rollercoaster journey with her health last year. After hospitalizations related to lupus and her kidney transplant and treatment to help address issues related to anxiety and depression, the 26-year-old songstress was back home by last month with a focus on "her physical and mental well-being," a source told E! News.

"Selena's back at her house and feeling good," the source said. "She's been spending time with her friends and family and just getting back into her normal routine. She's healthy and feeling a lot happier. The time away was good for her to reset and figure out some new ways of dealing with the issues that have been bringing her down."