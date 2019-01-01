Tiffany Haddish Speaks Out After Her New Year's Eve Show Flops

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jan. 1, 2019 5:04 PM

Tiffany Haddish

Johnny Louis/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish has heard her fans loud and clear. 

The comedian came under fire after her New Year's Eve show flopped so hard with the audience, attendees reportedly walked out. After taking the stage at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, it eventually became clear the Emmy winner was having a rocky night. "This is weird for me," the 39-year-old acknowledged. "Now, this is going to be on TMZ or whatever."

"Every day ain't the best day, but we do what we do," she said, according to a video published by TMZ. "It is what it is."

Haddish added, "This will probably be the only time you will ever see me like this because I'm never doing this again...I will never allow myself to be this woe the f—k out."

The star eventually took a swig from a bottle before handing it back into the audience. 

Tiffany Haddish's Career Firsts

Earlier in the day, Haddish promoted the show while simultaneously revealing she had partied into the morning. 

"Went to bed at 7," she told fans in an Instagram video. "Ciroc is still in my system."

Whatever the case, the comedian couldn't avoid the negative press that ensued. In response to The Root's article about her performance, Haddish tweeted, "Yes this happened. I wish it was better Miami."

As she concluded,  "I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happened again."

Some fellow celebrities, like Questlove, publicly comforted the star. "Failure is a part of growth and lessons get learned," he tweeted to Haddish. "The crowd will speak on this night forever so they had an experience, and you are the wiser. Not end of world. You'll shine more in 2019."

 

