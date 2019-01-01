Kevin Winter/Getty Images
by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jan. 1, 2019 2:42 PM
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Single and not so ready to mingle.
That may just be the perfect way to summarize Ariana Grande's mindset as she begins a brand-new year in the Hollywood spotlight.
Earlier today, the "Thank U, Next" singer came across a fan's post with the headline: "Who Is Ariana Dating NOW?!" The 25-year-old was curious to find out the answer.
"Can they tell me too?" she replied to one follower before making it crystal clear she is not with anybody.
"Spoiler: for the rest of this year/probably my life: It's no one," Ariana wrote on Twitter. "Please refer back to this tweet for future questions."
Instead of dating, the pop music superstar has a few other things on her agenda. For starters, Ariana is kicking off the Sweetener World Tour that begins March 18 in New York.
She also has a message for her loyal fans who have been by her side through thick and thin.
"My timeline is beautiful rn. Proud of u all and the human beings you're growing into. Happy nye!" she shared earlier this week. "Continue to take care of / celebrate each other the way you always do. Happy to know u thru the internet & have u in my life. Our relationship is real and important to me. Love u."
For those wondering what Pete Davidson was up to this New Year's Eve, the Saturday Night Live star traveled to Boston where he did a stand-up comedy show.
As it turns out, he decided to address the fan-favorite song "Thank U, Next."
"Here's the thing about the breakup song. Usually breakup songs you know who it's about but you don't really know. That G named all of us," he told the crowd. "Bam. She named all of us. And then, tells us, yeah, he has a big dick."
Guess there's nothing left to say but Happy New Year?!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?