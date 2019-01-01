NBC
by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jan. 1, 2019 7:56 AM
NBC
It can only go up from here, right?
For those celebrating New Year's Eve in Times Square Monday night, conditions weren't exactly ideal.
Between the freezing cold temperatures and consistent rain, the Big Apple wasn't so cozy right before midnight.
But before counting down for the annual ball drop, Chrissy Teigen and Leslie Jones found themselves in a hilarious situation on NBC's special broadcast. As it turns out, umbrellas are more dangerous than we first thought.
In a video clip going viral, the supermodel tries to hug the Saturday Night Live star. But in the process, Leslie's umbrella hits Chrissy right in the face.
"I'm okay!" Chrissy joked on Twitter after a follower shared video from the unexpected moment. "7am. Heading back out to Time's Square to find my eyeball."
As you likely could have guessed, Leslie was immediately apologetic and voiced her concerns on Twitter.
"Ugh I can't believe I hit @ChrissyTeigen in face!! Lordt!! I love you boo!! So Sorry. #ThatsWhyIHateUmbrellas," she shared on Twitter. Chrissy responded, "Eye'm Fine baby. I hug too hard what I can say."
That's the spirit!
Keith Urban, Diana Ross, BeBe Rexha, Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Lopez were also featured in NBC's New Year's Eve telecast.
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?