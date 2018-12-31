Talk about a way to ring in the new year!

Drake & Josh star Josh Peck revealed on Monday that his wife Paige O'Brien gave birth to their first child. The happy couple welcomed a son named Max Milo Peck. Both Peck and O'Brien shared photos on Instagram of baby Max wrapped up in a blanket sleeping. Another picture on her Instagram page showed Max with a pacifier in his mouth snuggled up in a brown blanket with a white hat on his head.

The former Nickelodeon actor and O'Brien announced in August that they were getting ready to have their first kid together. On Aug. 23, he posted a picture of the parents-to-be smiling as his wife cradled her baby bump. "Oh baby. Literally, there's a baby in there," he captioned it.

Both parents have maintained a great sense of humor on social media since the pregnancy news.