Steve Granitz/WireImage
A night for awards…and romance!
We can't say we're surprised that so many fabulous couples have hit the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet. Not only is the Hollywood event the perfect place for celeb duos to dress in their finest gowns and tuxedos, but the Golden Globes red carpet also allows our favorite pairs to flaunt picture perfect love.
Obviously, we're talking about Andy Samberg and Joanna Newsom as they couldn't be cuter. As the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor is co-hosting the Golden Globes, it's only right that his co-host in life joined him on the red carpet.
Of course, Andy and Joanna aren't the only notable twosome to pop up at the awards show. Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga even made an appearance at the celeb-filled bash. As you surely saw, the Kidding co-stars recently made their romance red carpet official as they stepped out for Showtime's Golden Globe nominees celebration at the Sunset Tower Hotel on Saturday.
Let's not forget about Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's stop on the red carpet. With A Star is Born being a big nominee at the Golden Globes, we're certain the film's director and star was happy to have his lady love by his side.
For a closer look at all the love that hit the red carpet, take a peek at the sweet snaps below!
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz
The supermodel shines next to her new fiancé on the red carpet.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard
The Good Place actress celebrates her Golden Globes nomination next to her handsome husband.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Adam Driver & Joanne Tucker
The Star Wars: The Last Jedi star celebrates BlacKkKlansman's success next to his lovely wife.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher
The Who Is America? creator looks dashing next to the always gorgeous Isla.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kaley Cuoco & Karl Cook
The Big Bang Theory actress looks happier than ever next to her husband.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk
The A Star is Born director and star beams next to his stunning love.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys
The Americans co-stars (and real life husband and wife) ooze A-list vibes on the red carpet.
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Alison Brie & Dave Franco
The GLOW actress is supported by her husband on the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Johnny Galecki & Alaina Meyer
The Big Bang Theory star sports an all-black look with his girlfriend.
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Emmy Rossum & Sam Esmail
The Shameless actress and the Mr. Robot creator look picture perfect at the Golden Globes.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Molly Sims & Scott Stuber
The Las Vegas alum steps out with her film producer husband.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Yvonne Strahovski & Tim Loden
The Handmaid's Tale actress stuns alongside her equally striking spouse.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sam Elliott & Katharine Ross
The A Star is Born actor brings his longtime love as his plus-one at the Hollywood event.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Justin Hartley & Chrishell Stause
The This is Us star smolders next to his stunning wife.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Idris Elba & Sabrina Dhowre
The Luther alum and his fiancée stop by the Golden Globes to support daughter Isan Elba (who is the evening's Golden Globes Ambassador).
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Jim Carrey & Ginger Gonzaga
The Kidding star hits the red carpet alongside his co-star and current flame!
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Ken Jeong & Tran Jeong
The Jeongs are all smiles as they celebrate Crazy Rich Asians' big Globes nomination.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Willem Dafoe & Giada Colagrande
The At Eternity's Gate actor and his wife perfectly color-coordinate at the 2019 Golden Globes!
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Andy Samberg & Joanna Newsom
The 2019 Golden Globes co-host has his co-host in life (his lovely wife) at his side on the red carpet.
Tune in to the Golden Globes telecast at 8 p.m. on NBC. Afterwards, head to E! for the Busy Tonight Live: Golden Globes After Party special at 11 p.m.! And for a recap of everything 2019 Golden Globes, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!