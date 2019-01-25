The golden couple heading into the 2019 SAG Awards? Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.

Following a year that saw the demise of many beloved celebrity pairings (Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, and Jennifer Aniston and Justin Therouxto name a few), Blunt and Krasinski, whose film A Quiet Place became the surprise hit at the box office in 2018, are one of the rare couples helping keep our hope for love alive in the new year.

In fact, the couple, who wed in 2010 and have two daughters together, seem more in love than ever, with Krasinski sure to be cheering his wife and co-star on at the 2019 SAG Awards on Sunday, with Blunt landing a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for A Quiet Place, which he directed.

Krasinski, 39, and Blunt, 35, each other's biggest fans and aren't shy about expressing their admiration for each other, even while keeping their relationship mostly private.

Dare we say Krasinksi (or "Kras," as Blunt affectionately calls him) is actually Blunt's No. 1 fanboy? (The Mary Poppins Returns star is also nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. NBD!)