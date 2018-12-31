Scarlett Johansson is sharing her opinion on deepfake porn, the computer-generated videos using photos of women on the bodies of porn stars.

In an interview with The Washington Post, published Monday, the Avengers actress talks about the impact these videos have on people around the world, herself included.

"Clearly this doesn't affect me as much because people assume it's not actually me in a porno, however demeaning it is," she tells the publication. "I think it's a useless pursuit, legally, mostly because the internet is a vast wormhole of darkness that eats itself. There are far more disturbing things on the dark web than this, sadly. I think it's up to an individual to fight for their own right to the their image, claim damages, etc."