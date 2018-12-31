PictureGroup/Shutterstock
by Jess Cohen | Mon., Dec. 31, 2018 10:22 AM
PictureGroup/Shutterstock
Having children changed Beyoncé and Jay-Z in many ways, including how they eat.
The superstar couple—parents to Blue Ivy Carter, 6, and 1-year-old twins Sir Carter and Rumi Carter—advocate for plant-based diets in a new book, written by Bey's trainer, Marco Borges. In the introduction for The Greenprint: Plant-Based Diet, Best Body, Better World, available now, Bey and Jay share how their kids changed their perspective on life.
"Having children has changed our lives more than anything else," the couple tells readers. "We used to think of health as a diet – some worked for us, some didn't. Once we looked at health as the truth, instead of a diet, it became a mission for us to share that truth and lifestyle with as many people as possible."
The couple also adds that having more plant-based meals in a diet has a "profound impact on our health and the environment."
"We all have a responsibility to stand up for our health and the health of the planet," Jay and Bey write. "Let's take this stand together. Let's spread the truth. Let's make this mission a movement. Let's become 'the Greenprint.'"
This declaration from the couple comes about five years after Jay-Z shared his 22-day vegan challenge with his fans.
PictureGroup/REX/Shutterstock
"Psychologists have said it takes 21 days to make or break a habit. On the 22nd day, you've found the way," he wrote in Dec. 2013. "On December 3rd, one day before my 44th birthday I will embark on a 22 Days challenge to go completely vegan, or as I prefer to call it, plant-based!! This all began a few months back when a good friend and vegan challenged me to embrace a 'plant-based breakfast' every day. It was surprisingly easier on me than I thought."
He also shared that Beyoncé was joining him on the challenge.
