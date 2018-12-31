Having children changed Beyoncé and Jay-Z in many ways, including how they eat.

The superstar couple—parents to Blue Ivy Carter, 6, and 1-year-old twins Sir Carter and Rumi Carter—advocate for plant-based diets in a new book, written by Bey's trainer, Marco Borges. In the introduction for The Greenprint: Plant-Based Diet, Best Body, Better World, available now, Bey and Jay share how their kids changed their perspective on life.

"Having children has changed our lives more than anything else," the couple tells readers. "We used to think of health as a diet – some worked for us, some didn't. Once we looked at health as the truth, instead of a diet, it became a mission for us to share that truth and lifestyle with as many people as possible."