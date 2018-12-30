Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Appear to Be on a Honeymoon With His Family

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 30, 2018 1:43 PM

Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth go on a honeymoon in Montana...along with his family?

Just before Christmas, after almost 10 years together, the two finally tied the knot at their Tennessee home in front of loved ones, including her parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus. Miley revealed the news the day after the holiday.

She and Liam are currently speculated to be on a honeymoon in snowy Montana with Liam's brothers Luke Hemsworth and Chris Hemsworth, his wife Elsa Pataky, their three children India Rose, 6, and 4-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha, and friends, including Miley's hairstylist, Aleksey Bishop.

Luke, Elsa and the friends all posted photos and videos from the trip this weekend.

Luke posted on his Instagram page a photo of what appears to be Liam wearing ski or snowboarding gear while sitting on a ski lift.

"Found the fly. @liamhemsworth," Luke wrote.

Elsa shared a selfie with Chris and other photo of the two building a snowman with their children building in a house's yard.

Aleksey Bishop, Montana Trip, Instagram

Instagram / Aleksey Bishop

Miley and Liam have not shared any pics themselves and her face is not seen in any of the images the others posted. 

However, Bishop did share on his Instagram Story a photo of a woman pictured from behind, sporting hair similar to the singer's.

