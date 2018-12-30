On Friday, Sean "Diddy" Combs took to Instagram Stories to express his love for his ex Cassie, sharing a photo of her in a bath, with a red heart emoji. He also tagged her.

One problem though: She's moved on.

On Saturday, Cassie, 32, posted on her Instagram page photos of her kissing another man, Alex Fine, at a Christmas party.

A source confirmed to E! News that the two are dating and are "very happy."

Fine, 25, is a bull rider and personal trainer who has trained stars such as Jennifer Aniston, Riverdale stars KJ Apa, Charles Melton, Hart Denton and Mark Consuelos, Odell Beckham Jr., and Reggie Bush.