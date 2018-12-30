Sportswear to Get You Pumped for 2019

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Dec. 30, 2018 3:00 AM

For whatever reason, 2018 was a rough one and, needless to say, you are so very ready for 2019.

That's right, it's no surprise that the new year is all about you and your goals. First on that list? Fitness. But you can't very well get in the right headspace without the right gear. To look good and feel good come January first, here are our top picks. 

The Player by Victoria Sport Mesh Racerback Sport Bra

BUY IT: The Player by Victoria Sport Mesh Racerback Sport Bra, $14 at Victoria's Secret

Speed Up Tight

BUY IT: Speed Up Tight, $108 at LuLu Lemon

Align Pant II

BUY IT: Align Pant II, $98 at Lululemon

 

ANDY LEGGING by Morgan Stewart

BUY IT: ANDY LEGGING by Morgan Stewart, $98 at Revolve

Puma IN VARSITY TIGHT

BUY IT: Puma IN VARSITY TIGHT, $80 at Revolve

Adidas Squad III Tote Bag

BUY IT: Adidas Squad III Tote Bag, $36 at Amazon

 

Solid Mesh Leggings

BUY IT: Solid Mesh Leggings, $19 at Nordstrom Rack

Nike FLY VICTORY CROP PANT

BUY IT: Nike FLY VICTORY CROP PANT, $55 at Revolve

Prima Crop Melange Leggings

BUY IT: Prima Crop Melange Leggings, $29 at Nordstrom Rack

Define Jacket

BUY IT: Define Jacket, $118 at Lululemon

 

Incredible Knockout Ultra Max by Victoria Sport Front-Close Sport Bra

BUY IT: Incredible Knockout Ultra Max by Victoria Sport Front-Close Sport Bra, $27 at Victoria's Secret

Motivational Fitness Workout Sports Water Bottle

BUY IT: Motivational Fitness Workout Sports Water Bottle, $20 at Amazon

VICTORIA SPORT KNOCKOUT SIDE STRAP TIGHT

BUY IT: VICTORIA SPORT KNOCKOUT SIDE STRAP TIGHT, $41 at Victoria's Secret 

The Player by Victoria Sport Sport Bra

BUY IT: The Player by Victoria Sport Sport Bra, $14 at Victoria's Secret

SATIN BOMBER

BUY IT: SATIN BOMBER, $48 at Victoria's Secret

Fruit Infuser Water Bottle

BUY IT:  Fruit Infuser Water Bottle, $22 at Amazon 

