Sportswear to Get You Pumped for 2019

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Dec. 30, 2018 3:00 AM
For whatever reason, 2018 was a rough one and, needless to say, you are so very ready for 2019.
That's right, it's no surprise that the new year is all about you and your goals. First on that list? Fitness. But you can't very well get in the right headspace without the right gear. To look good and feel good come January first, here are our top picks.
BUY IT: The Player by Victoria Sport Mesh Racerback Sport Bra, $14 at Victoria's Secret
BUY IT: Align Pant II, $98 at Lululemon
Article continues below
BUY IT: Adidas Squad III Tote Bag, $36 at Amazon
Article continues below
Article continues below
BUY IT: Define Jacket, $118 at Lululemon
BUY IT: Incredible Knockout Ultra Max by Victoria Sport Front-Close Sport Bra, $27 at Victoria's Secret
BUY IT: Motivational Fitness Workout Sports Water Bottle, $20 at Amazon
Article continues below
BUY IT: VICTORIA SPORT KNOCKOUT SIDE STRAP TIGHT, $41 at Victoria's Secret
BUY IT: The Player by Victoria Sport Sport Bra, $14 at Victoria's Secret
Article continues below
Get it!
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Sinister Phone Calls, a Homemade Curtain and a Parent's Worst Nightmare: The Unsolved Killing of Amy Mihaljevic
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?