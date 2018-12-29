Selena Gomez is looking forward to what 2019 will bring as she continues focusing on her health following years of turmoil.

In 2015, the 26-year-old singer revealed that she has lupus and in 2017, she she underwent a kidney transplant. Earlier this year, Gomez was hospitalized for conditions related to her autoimmune disease and also entered a treatment center twice to deal with anxiety and depression, which are common symptoms of lupus.

A source told E! News earlier this month that the singer had returned to her home and was "healthy and feeling a lot happier." Another source said on Saturday that Gomez is "in a much better place" and was continuing to focus on her health. On Friday and Saturday, she was photographed leaving a Pilates studio in Los Angeles.

The singer has recently been taking private classes there, the source said, adding, "She loves that the heat truly cleanses her body and she has been feeling much better since going frequently."

Another source told E! News that Gomez is "excited for the new year."