Is Selena Gomez Sending Cryptic Messages With Her Graphic T-Shirts?

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Dec. 29, 2018 3:17 PM
Is Selena Gomez trying to tell us something...with her shirts?
The 26-year-old pop star has gone through some tough times over the past few years, especially health-wise: Following a lupus diagnosis, which she revealed in 2015, she underwent a kidney transplant in 2017. Earlier this year, she was hospitalized for conditions related to her autoimmune disease and entered a treatment center twice to battle anxiety and depression—common lupus symptoms. In addition, this year she also went through a breakup from Justin Bieber following a rekindled romance.
Gomez returned to her home earlier this month. On Friday, the singer was photographed leaving a Los Angeles Pilates studio, wearing a sweatshirt that read, "Choose Empathy." Gomez has worn the same look a few times this year.
Over the past few months, she has also been spotted wearing other graphic T-shirts that contain what may be cryptic messages about her life.
See photos of Gomez's shirts below.
SplashNews.com
In March 2018, while roller skating with friends, the singer wore a shirt that read, "Never underestimate the power of a woman."
Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
The singer was spotted wearing this sweatshirt while out in Beverly Hills in July 2018.
PapCulture / SplashNews.com
Gomez was spotted wearing this T-shirt in July 2018, just days after her ex Justin Bieber got engaged to Hailey Baldwin.
Article continues below
ROL/X17online.com
Just before Christmas 2018, Gomez stepped out in L.A. for lunch with friends wearing this top that reads, "I am grateful for all that is occuring in my life and all that is yet to follow. I push myself because no one else is going to do it for me."
Stefan / BACKGRID
Gomez paid tribute to her BFF Taylor Swift with this look just after Christmas 2018.
Pap Nation / SplashNews.com
In addition to T-shirts, in June 2018, famed designer Stefano Gabbana of Dolce & Gabbana dissed Gomez while commenting on an Instagram photo of her, writing in Italian, "She's so ugly." Three months later, Gomez stepped out in Manhattan during New York Fashion Week wearing rhinestones in her hair that spell out the word "UGLY."
Article continues below
A source told E! News on Saturday that Gomez is "in a much better place" and was focusing on her health.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?