Miley Cyrus truly had the best of both worlds at her wedding to Liam Hemsworth.

Not only was it surprisingly affordable, but it had elegant touches that were totally Pinterest-worthy. For their wedding day the pair managed to turn their Tennessee farm house into a beautiful wedding venue that still incorporated Miley and Liam's enviable Christmas decorations.

Of course, it helps that the actor and singer kept their guest list to a minimum with only close friends and family making the cut. And finding entertainment proves to be easy when it comes to the Cyrus and Hemsworth families.

So how much exactly did Miley and Cyrus spend on their secret ceremony? Well, we did the math.

Venue: While some stars like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on their wedding locale, Miley and Liam were able to find a place that was more than reasonably priced and that held sentimental value to them: their Franklin home. The Tennessee farm house was the perfection location for the longtime couple to wed and it cost them nothing to hold the ceremony there.