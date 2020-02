Jackson's Thriller a National Treasure

HIStory, indeed.

Michael Jackson's Thriller, the 1982 album that turned the Gloved One into a pop superstar and went on to become the biggest-selling record of all time, is among 25 musical works selected today by the Library of Congress to be preserved in perpetuity.

Thriller and the two dozen other recordings added the National Recording Registry were deemed "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" to America's aural history.

Thriller spent a year in the Top 10 of the Billboard album charts, spawned seven Top 10 singles and sold upwards of 100 million copies worldwide. A 25th anniversary edition was released last year.

Other notable inductees: the 1956 original cast recording of My Fair Lady; Roy Orbison's 1964 signature hit, "Oh, Pretty Woman"; Smokey Robinson & the Miracles' 1965 gem "Tracks of My Tears"; Joni Mitchell's 1972 album For the Roses; and Herbie Hancock's 1973 jazz fusion smash, Headhunters.

The latest batch brings to 250 the number of recordings contained in the registry. The full list of new additions after the jump.