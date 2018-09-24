Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios
por Johnni Macke | Traducido por Vanessa Odreman | lun., 24 sep. 2018 10:20 AM
¡Es hora de votar por ellos!
A principios de este mes, E! anunció la lista inicial de nominados a los People's Choice Awards 2018, y ya tenemos la lista definitiva de finalistas.
Después de dos semanas de votaciones para la etapa inicial, los fans revelaron quienes competirán por los trofeos de este año, y hoy te los revelamos. Empezamos con 12 nominados en 43 categorías diferentes, y estos quedaron en solo 5 nominados.
Ahora que inicia la segunda ronda de votaciones, los finalistas deberán empezar de cero con los votos, lo que significa que para que ellos ganen, tú debes votar por tu favorito, y así darles el preciado trofeo de los PCAs.
¡Aquí tienen la lista de final de nominados a los People's Choice Awards 2018!
Disney/Marvel
PELÍCULAS
Película de 2018
Black Panther
Avengers: Infinity War
Incredibles 2
Fifty Shades Freed
A Quiet Place
Película de Comedia de 2018
Love, Simon
Blockers
The Spy Who Dumped Me
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
Crazy Rich Asians
Película de Acción de 2018
Black Panther
Avengers: Infinity War
Deadpool 2
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Ocean's 8
Película de Drama de 2018
Fifty Shades Freed
12 Strong
Red Sparrow
Midnight Sun
A Quiet Place
Película Familiar de 2018
Incredibles 2
A Wrinkle in Time
Hotel Transylvania 3
I Can Only Imagine
Christopher Robin
Estrella Masculina de Película de 2018
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity War
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Nick Robinson, Love, Simon
Estrella Femenina de Película de 2018
Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War
Sandra Bullock, Ocean's 8
Anne Hathaway, Ocean's 8
Lily James, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Estrella de Película Dramática de 2018
John Krasinski, A Quiet Place
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
Jennifer Lawrence, Red Sparrow
Chris Hemsworth, 12 Strong
Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Freed
Estrella de Película de Comedia de 2018
Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party
John Cena, Blockers
Nick Robinson, Love, Simon
Amanda Seyfried, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
Mila Kunis, The Spy Who Dumped Me
Estrella de Película de Acción de 2018
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity Wars
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Danai Gurira, Black Panther
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
ABC
Show de 2018
This Is Us
Grey's Anatomy
The Big Bang Theory
13 Reasons Why
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Show de Drama de 2018
This Is Us
Grey's Anatomy
13 Reasons Why
Riverdale
The Handmaid's Tale
Show de Comedia de 2018
The Big Bang Theory
Modern Family
Black-ish
Orange Is the New Black
The Good Place
Netflix
Show Revival de 2018
American Idol
One Day at a Time
Queer Eye
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Dynasty
Reality Show de 2018
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Queer Eye
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Chrisley Knows Best
Vanderpump Rules
Show de Competición de 2018
The Voice
Ellen's Game of Games
Big Brother
RuPaul's Drag Race
America's Got Talent
Dean Buscher/The CW
Estrella Masculina de TV de 2018
Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Justin Chambers, Grey's Anatomy
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Estrella Femenina de TV de 2018
Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments
Estrella Dramática de TV de 2018
Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU
KJ Apa, Riverdale
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace:
American Crime Story
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Estrella de Comedia en TV de 2018
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Sofia Vergara, Modern Family
Drew Barrymore, Santa Clarita Diet
Daytime Talk Show de 2018
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Steve
Live With Kelly and Ryan
The Real
Red Table Talk With Jada Pinkett Smith
Nighttime Talk Show de 2018
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
Competidor de una Competencia de 2018
Nikki Bella, Dancing With the Stars
Maddie Poppe, American Idol
Brynn Cartelli, The Voice
Cody Nickson, The Amazing Race
Eva Igo, World of Dance
Estrella de Reality de 2018
Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper
Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Nikki Bella, Total Bellas
Starz
Show para hacer binge-watching de 2018
Outlander
Queer Eye
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
13 Reasons Why
Shameless
Show de Sci-fi/Fantasy de 2018
Supernatural
The Originals
The Expanse
Wynonna Earp
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Música
Artista Masculino de 2018
Drake
Keith Urban
Ed Sheeran
Shawn Mendes
Bruno Mars
Artista Femenina de 2018
Taylor Swift
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Nicki Minaj
Grupo de 2018
Twenty One Pilots
Panic! At the Disco
5 Seconds of Summer
BTS
Super Junior
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
Álbum de 2018
Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
Camila Cabello, Camila
Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes
Ariana Grande, Sweetener
Nicki Minaj, Queen
Canción de 2018
Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"
Shawn Mendes, "In My Blood"
Selena Gomez, "Back to You"
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"
BTS, "Idol"
Artista Country de 2018
Thomas Rhett
Luke Bryan
Carrie Underwood
Blake Shelton
Keith Urban
Artista Latino de 2018
Becky G
CNCO
J Balvin
Bad Bunny
Shakira
Video Musical de 2018
Selena Gomez, "Back to You"
Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"
Childish Gambino, "This Is America"
Camila Cabello, "Never Be the Same"
BTS, "Idol"
Gira de Conciertos de 2018
Beyoncé & Jay Z, On the Run II Tour
Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour
Britney Spears, Piece of Me Tour
Katy Perry, Witness Tour
Super Junior, Super Show 7
COVERGIRL
CULTURA POP
Influencerd de Belleza de 2018
NIKKIETUTORIALS
Bretman Rock
Brooklyn and Bailey
Jackie Aina
James Charles
Estrella Social de 2018
Shane Dawson
JennaMarbles
Amanda Cerny
The Dolan Twins
Lele Pons
Estrella Animal de 2018
Lil Bub
Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund
Gone to the Snow Dogs
Cole & Marmalade
April the Giraffe
David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock
Celebridad Social de 2018
Ellen DeGeneres
Chrissy Teigen
BTS
Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez
Acto de Comedia de 2018
Kevin Hart
Tiffany Haddish
Ali Wong
Marlon Wayans
Amy Schumer
Estrella de Estilo de 2018
Zendaya
Blake Lively
Emma Watson
Beyoncé
Harry Styles
Estrella de Cambio de 2018
Colin Kaepernick
Serena Williams
Cristiano Ronaldo
Aly Raisman
Nia Jax
Podcast Pop de 2018
Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith
Scrubbing in With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad
Anna Faris Is Unqualified
LADYGANG
Chicks in the Office
