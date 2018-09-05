DOMINGO, 11 NOV.
Conoce a los nominados a los People’s Choice Awards 2018

por Johnni Macke | Traducido por Vanessa Odreman | mié., 5 sep. 2018 8:29 AM

Black Panther

Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios

¡Llegó la hora de escoger a tus favoritos!

Este miércoles, E! reveló la lista de nominados de los primeros People's Choice Awards que se transmitirán por E! (CBS solía transmitir el show), y hay un total de 43 categorías en los que el público podrá votar.

En caso de que lo hayas olvidado, los PCAs son el único show de premios en vivo liderado por la gente, y para la gente, es decir... ¡Ustedes mandan!

La premiación se transmitirá el 11 de noviembre en E!, y no querrás perdértelo.

Aquí está la lista de nominados:

Black Panther, Lupita Nyong'o, Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira

Marvel Studios

PELÍCULAS:

Película de 2018

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Incredibles 2

Deadpool 2

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Fifty Shades Freed

Ready Player One

A Quiet Place

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

A Wrinkle in Time

Ocean's 8

Mission: Impossible - Fallout

Comedia de 2018

Love, Simon

Tag

Game Night

Blockers

I Feel Pretty

Book Club

Life of the Party

Uncle Drew

Overboard

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Crazy Rich Asians

Película de Acción de 2018

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Deadpool 2

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Ready Player One

Ant-Man and the Wasp

The Equalizer 2

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Rampage

Ocean's 8

The Meg

Mission: Impossible - Fallout

Película de Drama de 2018

Fifty Shades Freed

12 Strong

Annihilation

Red Sparrow

Breaking In

The 15:17 to Paris

Tyler Perry's Acrimony

Adrift

Midnight Sun

The First Purge

BlacKkKlansman

A Quiet Place

A Wrinkle in Time

Disney

Película Familiar de 2018

Incredibles 2

A Wrinkle in Time

Paddington 2

Peter Rabbit

Hotel Transylvania 3

Sherlock Gnomes

I Can Only Imagine

Show Dogs

Early Man

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

Christopher Robin

A.X.L.

Estrella Masculina de Película 2018

Paul Rudd, Ant-Man and the Wasp

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity War

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Dwayne Johnson, Skyscraper

Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

John Boyega, Pacific Rim: Uprising

Tom Cruise, Mission Impossible: Fallout

Pierce Brosnan, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Nick Robinson, Love, Simon

Estrella Fememnina de Película 2018

Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man and the Wasp

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War

Oprah Winfrey, A Wrinkle in Time

Sandra Bullock, Ocean's 8

Reese Witherspoon, A Wrinkle in Time

Leslie Mann, Blockers

Anne Hathaway, Ocean's 8

Lily James, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party

Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Jennifer Lawrence, Red Sparrow

Estrella de Película de Drama 2018

Reese Witherspoon, A Wrinkle in Time

Oprah Winfrey, A Wrinkle in Time

John Krasinski, A Quiet Place

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Natalie Portman, Annihilation

Jennifer Lawrence, Red Sparrow

Chris Hemsworth, 12 Strong

Gina Rodriguez, Annihilation

Ewan McGregor, Christopher Robin

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Shailene Woodley, Adrift

Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Freed

Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians

Warner Bros. Pictures

Estrella de Película de Comedia 2018

Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Amy Schumer, I Feel Pretty

Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party

John Cena, Blockers

Leslie Mann, Blockers

Nick Robinson, Love, Simon

Amanda Seyfried, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Anna Faris, Overboard

John Hamm, Tag

Tiffany Haddish, Uncle Drew

Mila Kunis, The Spy Who Dumped Me

Estrella de Película de Acción 2018

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity Wars

Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man and the Wasp

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2

Donald Glover, Solo: A Star Wars Story

Alicia Vikander, Tomb Raider

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Danai Gurira, Black Panther

Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther

Dwayne Johnson, Rampage

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War

Tom Cruise, Mission Impossible: Fallout

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

NBC

TV

Show de 2018

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

Grey's Anatomy

The Big Bang Theory

Will & Grace

WWE Raw

The Good Doctor

13 Reasons Why

9-1-1

America's Got Talent

Modern Family

Saturday Night Live

Show de Drama de 2018

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

Grey's Anatomy

13 Reasons Why

The Good Doctor

Scandal

Lost in Space

9-1-1

Westworld

Riverdale

The Handmaid's Tale

Castle Rock

Queer Eye

Netflix

Show de Comedia de 2018

Saturday Night Live

The Big Bang Theory

Modern Family

Will & Grace

Black-ish

Mom

Orange Is the New Black

The Good Place

Atlanta

Santa Clarita Diet

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Insecure

Revival Show de 2018

Will & Grace

American Idol

Trading Spaces

Arrested Development

One Day at a Time

Queer Eye

X-Files

Love Connection

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Dynasty

Lost in Space

Fear Factor

Reality Show de 2018

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Queer Eye

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of New York City

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Basketball Wives

Gold Rush

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta

Love and Hip Hop: New York

Teen Mom

Chrisley Knows Best

Vanderpump Rules

Show de Competición de 2018

Nailed It

The Voice

Survivor: Ghost Island

Ellen's Game of Games

The Amazing Race

Big Brother

Top Chef

MasterChef

RuPaul's Drag Race

America's Got Talent

American Idol

The Bachelor

The Walking Dead Season 8 Finale, Andrew Lincoln

AMC

Estrella Masculina de TV 2018

Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Jesse Williams, Grey's Anatomy

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Tony Goldwyn, Scandal

Justin Chambers, Grey's Anatomy

Scott Foley, Scandal

Ian Armitage, Young Sheldon 

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Estrella Femenina de TV de 2018

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Kerry Washington, Scandal

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Issa Rae, Insecure

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Lauren Cohan, The Walking Dead

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Kaley Cuoco, The Big Bang Theory

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's tale

Hulu

Estrella de Drama de TV 2018

Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Kerry Washington, Scandal

Justin Hartley, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

KJ Apa, Riverdale

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace:
American Crime Story

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Estrella de Comedia de TV 2018

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Drew Barrymore, Santa Clarita Diet

Talk Show Diurno de 2018

Rachael Ray

Ellen

Steve

Live With Kelly and Ryan

The Wendy Williams Show

The View

The Today Show

The Dr. Oz Show

The Talk

Good Morning America

The Real

Red Table Talk With Jada Pinkett Smith

Talk Show Nocturno de 2018

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Conan

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

Late Night With Seth Meyers

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Real Time with Bill Maher

Competición de 2018

Becca Kufrin, The Bachelorette

Colton Underwood, Bachelor in Paradise

Nikki Bella, Dancing With the Stars

Maddie Poppe, American Idol

Brynn Cartelli, The Voice

Cody Nickson, The Amazing Race

Eva Igo, World of Dance

Wendell Holland, Survivor

Adam Rippon, Dancing With the Stars

Aquaria, RuPaul's Drag Race

Joe Flamm, Top Chef

Miz Cracker, RuPaul's Drag Race

Estrella de Reality TV de 2018

Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

NeNe Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper

Bethenny Frankel, The Real Housewives of New York City

Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas

Emmy Rossum, Shameless

Showtime

Show para hacer binge-watching 2018

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime
Story

Killing Eve

The Sinner

GLOW

The Walking Dead

Queer Eye

Ozark

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

13 Reasons Why

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Shameless

Younger

Show de Sci-fi/Fantasy de 2018

Supernatural

Arrow

The Originals

Dr. Who

The Expanse

Marvel's Luke Cage

Supergirl

Marvel's Jessica Jones

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Once Upon a Time

Cloak and Dagger

Black Lightning

Drake, Kendrick Lamar

Getty Images

MÚSICA

Artista Masculino de 2018

Drake

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Kendrick Lamar

Keith Urban

Ed Sheeran

Logic

G-Eazy

Shawn Mendes

Thomas Rhett

Jay-Z

Bruno Mars

Artista Femenina de 2018

Taylor Swift

Beyoncé

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

SZA

Nicki Minaj

Selena Gomez

Carrie Underwood

Pink

Jennifer Lopez

Dua Lipa

Agrupación de 2018

Migos

Twenty One Pilots

Dan + Shay

Panic! At the Disco

Gorillaz

Imagine Dragons

5 Seconds of Summer

BTS

Fall Out Boy

Little Big Town

Sugarland

Maroon 5

Canción de 2018

Drake, "God's Plan"

Drake, "In My Feelings"

Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign, "Psycho"

Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"

Shawn Mendes, "In My Blood"

Migos, "Stir Fry"

Kendrick Lamar feat. SZA, "All the Stars"

Selena Gomez, "Back to You"

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"

Migos feat. Drake, "Walk It Talk It"

Travis Scott, "Butterfly Effect"

The Carters, "Apes--t"

Little Big Town, 2017 Grammys, Show, Performance

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

Álbum de 2018

Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys

Drake, Scorpion

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

Migos, Culture II

J. Cole, Kod

Camila Cabello, Camila

Travis Scott, Astroworld

Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes

Ariana Grande, Sweetner

Logic, Bobby Tarantino II

The Weeknd, My Dear Melancholy

Nicki Minaj, Queen

Artista Country de 2018

Thomas Rhett

Luke Bryan

Jason Aldean

Kelsea Ballerini

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Little Big Town

Sam Hunt

Blake Shelton

Florida Georgia Line

Keith Urban

Sugarland

Artista Latino de 2018

Becky G

CNCO

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Bad Bunny

Natti Natasha

Alvaro Soler

Ozuna

Shakira

Nicky Jam

Video Musical de 2018

Drake, "God's Plan"

Drake, "In My Feelings"

Selena Gomez, "Back to You"

Bruno Mars & Cardi B, "Finesse"

Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"

Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B, "Girls Like You"

Dua Lipa, "IDGAF"

Childish Gambino, "This Is America"

Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign, "Psycho"

The Weeknd, "Call Out My Name"

The Carters, "Apes--t"

Camila Cabello, "Never Be the Same"

Beyonce, Jay Z, On The Run Tour II

PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Tour de 2018

Beyoncé & Jay Z, On the Run II Tour

Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods Tour

U2, Experience + Innocence Tour

Kenny Chesney, Trip Around the Sun Tour

Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour

Britney Spears, Piece of Me Tour

Foo Fighters, Concrete and Gold Tour

Katy Perry, Witness Tour

Imagine Dragons, Evolve Tour

Bruno Mars, 24k Magic Tour

Pink, Beautiful Trauma Tour

Shania Twain, Now Tour

CULTURA POP

Estrella Social de 2018

Shane Dawson

Lilly Singh

Eva Gutowski

Cameron Dallas

JennaMarbles

Gigi Gorgeous

Amanda Cerny

The Dolan Twins

King Bach

Zach King

Lele Pons

The Fat Jewish (Josh Ostrovsky)

Influencer de Belleza de 2018

NIKKIETUTORIALS

Bretman Rock

Brooklyn and Bailey

Michelle Phan

Carli Bybel

Camila Coelho

Manny Guiterrez

Jaclyn Hill

Jackie Aina

Patrick Starrr

James Charles

Kandee Johnson

Estrella Animal de 2018

Boo

Doug the Pug

Jiffpom

Lil Bub

Iamnalacat

Marnie the Dog

Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund

Gone to the Snow Dogs

Manny the Frenchie

Venus the Two Face Cat

Cole & Marmalade

April the Giraffe

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Kids, Fathers Day 2018

Instagram

Celebridad Social de 2018

Ellen DeGeneres

Chrissy Teigen

BTS

Lady Gaga

Ryan Reynolds

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Will Smith

Kim Kardashian West

Kylie Jenner

Selena Gomez

Acto de Comedia de 2018

Kevin Hart

Tiffany Haddish

2 Dope Queens: Phoebe Robinson & Jessica Williams

Ali Wong

Chris Rock

John Mulaney

Hannah Gadsby

Marlon Wayans

Amy Schumer

Leslie Jones

Michelle Wolf

Fred Armisen

Innovador de 2018

Adam Rippon

Chloe Kim

Colin Kaepernick

Serena Williams

Lebron James

Simone Biles

Nick Foles

Cristiano Ronaldo

Aly Raisman

Kevin Durant

Nia Jax

Danica Patrick

Blake Lively Style, Poll

Getty Images/Shutterstock; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration

Ícono de Estilo de 2018

Rihanna

Gigi Hadid

Zendaya

Blake Lively

Emma Watson

Beyoncé

Meghan Markle

Harry Styles

Chadwick Boseman

Brooklyn Beckham

Jaden Smith

Chris Pine

Podcast Pop de 2018

Oprah's Master Class: The Podcast

My Favorite Murder

Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith

Scrubbing in With Becca Tilley

WTF with Marc Maron

Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard

Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness

Anna Faris Is Unqualified

2 Dope Queens

Here's the Thing With Alec Baldwin

Lady Gang

Chicks in the Office

