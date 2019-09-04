por Kelsey Klemme | Traducido por Esther Montes | mié., 4 sep. 2019 8:42 AM
Finalmente tenemos la lista de los nominados a los E! People's Choice Awards 2019. Con 43 categorías a tu disposición te proponemos conocer a los candidatos a lo mejor del cine, la televisión, la música y la cultura pop de este año.
Recuerda que tú eliges a los ganadores porque en los E! People's Choice Awards 2019 tu voz es la que cuenta.
Por segundo año consecutivo, la entrega de los E! People's Choice Awards 2019 ocurrirá el próximo 10 de noviembre sólo por E!.
Aquí los nominados:
CINE
PELÍCULA DE 2019
Avengers: Endgame
Toy Story 4
Captain Marvel
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
The Lion King
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Us
Spider-Man: Far From Home
COMEDIA DE 2019
The Upside
Yesterday
The Hustle
Men in Black: International
Long Shot
Little
Good Boys
Murder Mystery
PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN DE 2019
Avengers: Endgame
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Captain Marvel
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Shazam!
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Dark Phoenix
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
DRAMA DE 2019
Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood
Rocketman
Five Feet Apart
Glass
Us
Triple Frontier
After
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
PELÍCULA FAMILIAR DE 2019
Toy Story 4
The Lion King
Aladdin
The Secret Life of Pets 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
The Angry Birds Movie 2
ESTRELLA MASCULINA DE 2019
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame
Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Will Smith, Aladdin
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel
Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery
ESTRELLA FEMENINA DE 2019
Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame
Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix
Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery
Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
Lupita Nyong'o, Us
Tessa Thompson, Men in Black: International
ESTRELLA DE DRAMA 2019
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart
Zac Efron, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Lupita Nyong'o, Us
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood
Sarah Paulson, Glass
Samuel L. Jackson, Glass
ESTRELLA DE COMEDIA 2019
Ali Wong, Always Be My Maybe
Kevin Hart, The Upside
Rebel Wilson, Isn't It Romantic
Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery
Liam Hemsworth, Isn't It Romantic
Dwayne Johnson, Fighting With My Family
Mindy Kaling, Late Night
Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date
ESTRELLA DE ACCIÓN 2019
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame
Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Halle Berry, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix
Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
ESTRELLA ANIMADA 2019
America Ferrera, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Tom Hanks, Toy Story 4
Kevin Hart, The Secret Life of Pets 2
Beyoncé, The Lion King
Ryan Reynolds, Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Chris Pratt, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Tiffany Haddish, The Secret Life of Pets 2
Awkwafina, The Angry Birds Movie 2
TV
SERIE DE 2019
Game of Thrones
WWE Raw
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
The Big Bang Theory
Riverdale
This Is Us
Grey's Anatomy
DRAMA DE 2019
Grey's Anatomy
This Is Us
Chicago P.D.
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
Big Little Lies
Riverdale
The Walking Dead
COMEDIA 2019
The Big Bang Theory
Saturday Night Live
Modern Family
The Good Place
Grown-ish
Veep
Orange Is the New Black
Schitt's Creek
REALITY SHOW DE 2019
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Queer Eye
Bachelor in Paradise
Vanderpump Rules
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
SHOW DE COMPETICIÓN 2019
American Idol
RuPaul's Drag Race
America's Got Talent
The Masked Singer
The Bachelor
The Voice
The Bachelorette
The Challenge: War of the Worlds
ESTRELLA MASCULINA DE TELEVISIÓN 2019
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
KJ Apa, Riverdale
LA ESTRELLA DE UN REALITY 2019
Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
NeNe Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kylie Jenner, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
EL SHOW MÁS VISTO DE 2019
Game of Thrones
Orange Is the New Black
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
The Umbrella Academy
Queer Eye
Outlander
13 Reasons Why
Stranger Things
SERIE DE SCI-FI DE 2019
Stranger Things
Shadowhunters
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Supernatural
The Flash
The Umbrella Academy
Arrow
The 100
MÚSICA
ARTISTA MASCULINO 2019
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Drake
Travis Scott
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Bad Bunny
ARTISTA FEMENINA 2019
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Cardi B
Halsey
Billie Eilish
Miley Cyrus
Camila Cabello
P!nk
BANDA DE 2019
Jonas Brothers
BTS
5 Seconds Of Summer
Panic! At The Disco
CNCO
Imagine Dragons
The Chainsmokers
BLACKPINK
CANCIÓN DE 2019
Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"
Ariana Grande, "7 Rings"
Lil Nas X feat., "Old Town Road"
Khalid, "Talk"
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, "I Don't Care"
Sam Smith, Normani, "Dancing with a Stranger"
Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
DISCO 2019
Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next
Khalid, Free Spirit
Billie Eilish, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Lizzo, Cuz I Love You
Jonas Brothers, Happiness Begins
Ed Sheeran, No.6 Collaborations Project
Juice Wrld, Death Race for Love
Taylor Swift, Lover
ARTISTA LATINO DE 2019
Daddy Yankee
Anuel AA
Maluma
Karol G
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Natti Natasha
Becky G
VIDEO MUSICAL 2019
Daddy Yankee & Snow, "Con Calma"
Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, "ME!"
BLACKPINK, "Kill This Love"
Ariana Grande, "7 Rings"
Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"
BTS feat. Halsey, "Boy With Luv"
Sam Smith, Normani, "Dancing With a Stranger"
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
CULTURA POP
CELEBRIDAD DE REDES SOCIALES 2019
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Ellen DeGeneres
Miley Cyrus
Kim Kardashian West
Cardi B
Shawn Mendes
Justin Bieber
LA ESTRELLA CON MEJOR ESTILO 2019
Kim Kardashian West
Rihanna
Celine Dion
Lady Gaga
Gigi Hadid
Cardi B
Jennifer Lopez
Harry Styles
No te pierdas la próxima entrega de los E! People's Choice Awards 2019 el próximo 10 de noviembre sólo por E!
