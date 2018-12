Lil Xan elogia a Noah Cyrus tres meses después de su escandalosa ruptura

View this post on Instagram

i genuinely think these 2 are some of the best not only female artist but in general coming up rn ! yes i know things got sloppy but i see the world so clear now! and everybody stop with all the “your tryna get her back” it’s not like that i just don’t see the need for drama or fighting and their both genuinely good people! 💔 and when i say coming up i don’t mean i’m a fucking bigger artist jeez haha 😂