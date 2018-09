Donatella rompe el silencio luego de que Michael Kors compró Versace

View this post on Instagram

Ciao a tutti! You all know how I love the interaction that I have with all of you here. First of all, I wanted to let you know that I am NOT going anywhere, so for those who wanted to get rid of me, well…it ain’t happening! I also wanted to reassure you that Versace will remain ITALIAN, Made in Italy and that it will keep its GLAMOUR, DARING and INCLUSIVE attitude that have made you all love it. This is just the beginning of an exciting, new adventure that I hope you will live together with me! xoxo Donatella _ Photo by @rahirezvanistudio